EU warns Hungary not to ignore democracy with coronavirus laws | News

The European Union warned Hungary on Tuesday that emergency measures taken by its nationalist government to combat the coronavirus crisis should not undermine democracy.

Hungary's parliament on Monday granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban an open right to rule by decree and introduced prison terms for anyone who hinders measures to stem the spread of the virus or disclose false information about the pandemic.

"It is of utmost importance that emergency measures are not at the expense of our fundamental principles and values ​​… democracy cannot function without free and independent means," said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"Any emergency measure should be limited to what is necessary and strictly proportional. It should not last indefinitely … governments should ensure that such measures are subject to regular scrutiny," he said in a statement.

The Commission, the EU's executive body, said it would analyze Hungary's law and oversee its implementation. Hungary has already raised the Commission's problems by expanding state control over the media, academics and rights groups.

Orban, a fierce nationalist who has gradually strengthened his power over a decade in office, has used legal levers, ownership changes, and advertising money to create more loyal media coverage.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said the law was "consistent with the (EU) treaties and the Hungarian constitution, and was aimed exclusively at combating the coronavirus.

"Defend the values ​​of the EU, the rule of law, freedom of the press," he tweeted in response to the Commission's comments.

In Hungary's eurosceptic ally Poland, the government has already restricted movement and economic activity by executive orders.

It could have declared a legal "state of natural disaster,quot;, but this could have called into question a presidential election held on May 10, in which the incumbent, allied with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, leads the polls. of opinion. .

Both Poland and Hungary, formerly communist countries on the eastern flank of the EU, are involved in battles with Brussels, accusing them of undermining the EU's basic democratic principles.

Liberal EU lawmakers from the Renew Europe faction allied with French President Emmanuel Macron mocked the bloc's failure to safeguard checks and balances in Hungary after years of fighting that mostly failed to change Orban's course.

"The current coronavirus crisis should not be used as a smokescreen to abuse power," said Dacian Ciolos, a Romanian member of the European Parliament and head of the Renovar faction.