EU. Try gentle diplomacy to counter Hungary's crackdown on democracy

BRUSSELS – The European Union's written response to the effective suspension of democracy in Hungary omitted an important word: Hungary.
A day after the Hungarian parliament approved comprehensive emergency measures allowing far-right populist leader Viktor Orban to rule by decree indefinitely, apparently as part of the country's response to the coronavirus, the European Commission reminded its members on Tuesday to respect rights.
But it was a silent first response from the only institution that can stand up to Mr. Orban, and it seemed to aim to balance the political imperative of cooperation in the coronavirus era with the risk of emboldening him.
"It is of utmost importance that emergency measures are not at the expense of our fundamental principles and values," said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in a statement that did not mention Mr. Orban or Hungary.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union, and often describes itself as "the guardian of the treaty,quot; that created the block of 27 democracies.
But Mr. Orban has been in an open fight with parts of that treaty. He has frankly said that he does not believe in liberal democracy, which according to the European Commission is fundamental to the values of the European Union.
The severe measures taken in Budapest on Monday may dramatically escalate the confrontation between the Orban government and the European Union institutions in Brussels.
Hungary's new legislation suspends elections and also allows the prime minister to suspend existing laws and rule by decree.
A loosely worded section also says that people who spread "falsehoods,quot; or "distorted truths,quot; that prevent authorities from protecting the public can be punished with prison terms of up to five years. That new tool that can allow Mr. Orban to further curb press freedoms in his sights.
To be sure, in the face of the epidemic, European countries have adopted, to a greater or lesser extent, emergency measures to curb freedoms, including measures that require citizens to register any movement and observe curfews.
But Hungary's new rules are the most far-reaching.
And rights experts, political analysts and academics say that, given Orban's record and his defense of "illiberal democracy," the measures he says he is taking to combat the virus could become fixed elements in Hungarian public life, used to fight the opposition. long after the virus threat passes.
European Union officials believe that the statement issued Tuesday, which came personally from Ms Von der Leyen, sent a clear message to Mr Orban, even without naming him. Lawyers for the European Commission are now closely watching how it implements Hungary's new measures, officials said.
But they said that now, as Europe struggles to stop the spread of the virus and mitigate its catastrophic economic damage, and with many nations suspending some freedoms, it was not the time to fight a single member.
That measured approach surprised some observers, despite the fact that the commission often takes a conciliatory stance toward misguided members in an attempt to entice them to voluntarily reform. (That has never worked with Hungary.)
"It is strange," said Daniel Freund, a member of the European Parliament who belongs to the German Greens political party, about Mrs Von der Leyen's statement.
"The decision yesterday made by the Hungarian Parliament is a watershed moment," Freund said. "Now you have to do something, or we will really lose democracies."
Freund and other members of the European Parliament believe that even before the European Commission launches a formal investigation into Hungary's new law, which would take months, it should use the existing rules to put pressure on Mr Orban.
"If we end up after the crisis with a well-fought virus but democracy is lost in several member states, that is an unacceptable situation," Freund said.
Daniel Kelemen, professor of European Union law and policy at Rutgers University, said the epidemic could be an opportunity for the Hungarian leader. "Throughout his consolidation of power, Orban has counted on the European Union to be distracted by other crises," he said.
"But now," Kelemen said, "the magnitude of this crisis requires the consolidation of power for the executive, thus giving it more effective coverage for this next stage of escalation."
Mr. Orban's control of power was unparalleled with European Union standards long before Monday's vote authorizing him to rule by decree. In practical terms, Mr. Orban and his allies already controlled the legislative and executive branches of government, and had stacked the Constitutional Court.
With Mr Orban's parliamentary opposition unable to curb his political machinery, the European Union has proven to be the only entity capable of curbing its power, but the results have been mixed.
The lengthy and cumbersome legal procedures of the European Union could not prevent Mr Orban and his allies from taking over the Hungarian media landscape, weakening the independence of the judiciary, imposing a special tax on non-governmental organizations that receive foreign funds, or expelling the Central European University from the country.
In the end it may be Mr. Orban love for European financial aid, not freedoms, which acts as a brake on your government.
"Aware that the European Union is watching, Orban is likely to tread modestly at first," said Mujtaba Rahman, head of Europe at the Eurasia Group consultancy. "You do not want to jeopardize the € 5.6bn windfall granted to Hungary by the European Parliament last week as part of the union's efforts to combat the coronavirus."
President Trump has warmly hugged Mr. Orban. Trump's ambassador to Hungary has He spoke enthusiastically about Mr. Orban's control of power and said that Mr. Trump would love to have the powers of his Hungarian counterpart.
But Mr. Orban's autocratic tendencies have long alarmed others in Washington, particularly lawmakers who serve on the Commission for Security and Cooperation in Europe, known as the Helsinki Commission. A delegation from Congress visited Hungary last year to investigate the democratic decline.
Matina Stevis-Gridneff reported from Brussels and Benjamin Novak from Budapest.