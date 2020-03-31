EU. Try gentle diplomacy to counter Hungary's crackdown on democracy

BRUSSELS – The European Union's written response to the effective suspension of democracy in Hungary omitted an important word: Hungary.

A day after the Hungarian parliament approved comprehensive emergency measures allowing far-right populist leader Viktor Orban to rule by decree indefinitely, apparently as part of the country's response to the coronavirus, the European Commission reminded its members on Tuesday to respect rights.

But it was a silent first response from the only institution that can stand up to Mr. Orban, and it seemed to aim to balance the political imperative of cooperation in the coronavirus era with the risk of emboldening him.