Ethiopia postpones August elections for coronavirus | Ethiopia News

Ethiopia has postponed the parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for August due to the coronavirus outbreak, the electoral commission announced.

The August polls had been seen as key evidence of the prime minister's reformist agenda Abiy Ahmed in what was once one of the continent's most repressive nations.

"Due to problems related to the coronavirus, the board decided that it cannot carry out the elections as planned … so it decided to cancel that calendar and suspend all activities," the electoral body said in a statement Tuesday.

He said a new date would be given "when the pandemic ends."

Jawar Mohammed, a prominent opposition politician, told the AFP news agency that a new calendar "cannot be made only by the ruling party."

Ethiopia has registered 25 cases of COVID-19 and federal and regional.Final officials have introduced a series of measures designed to curb its spread, including banning large gatherings and restricting travel.

These measures would have prevented the timely completion of activities such as voter registration and the recruitment and training of observers, the electoral commission said.

Ethiopia is the second most populous nation in Africa. When Abiy took office in 2018, he promised to liberalize the state economy and introduced reforms that released thousands of political prisoners.

He had promised to hold free and fair elections in August, when his party would have faced a tough challenge from many ethnic-based parties recently emboldened by its reforms.

