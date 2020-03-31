ESPN's Patrick McEnroe tests positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3fae6e8cb2f2bee98f04395dc097b54a11% %MINIFYHTML3fae6e8cb2f2bee98f04395dc097b54a12%

ESPN tennis announcer Patrick McEnroe said today on social media that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He tweeted a video from his basement saying he "had some minor symptoms about 10-11 days ago" and that he just received his test results this morning after going to a driving test center in Westchester County, New York. .

The news comes days after another of ESPN's on-air personalities, NBA broadcaster Doris Burke, revealed that she is recovering from an episode of the illness.

McEnroe, a former professional player whose brother is tennis legend John McEnroe, serves as an ESPN match analyst but also calls play-by-play and works as a presenter or studio analyst. He has been at the World Leader since 1995 and has worked longer hours since 1997. He previously worked at CBS Sports from 1996 to 2008.

Patrick McEnroe, a former Davis Cup captain, had most of his professional success in tennis in doubles, winning 16 titles and reaching world number 3 in 1993.

