ESPN Moves Air Date for Michael Jordan Series The Last Dance to June – Deadline

In a world hungry for sports, ESPN and Netflix have advanced the release date of the highly anticipated documentary series by Michael Jordon The last Dance to April 19 from June 2.

The 10-part series on Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' quest for a sixth NBA Championship in 1998, produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23, will air on ESPN in the United States on Sundays. at night for five weeks From April 19 to May 17. It will be available outside the US. USA On Netflix.

The series, directed by Jason Hehir (The Fabulous Five, The bears of 85, Andre the giant), chronicles Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years.

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still searching the world of sports to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We have heard calls from fans asking us to bring the release date of this series forward, and we are pleased to announce that we have been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that, "ESPN said in a statement." This project celebrates one of the best players and dynasties in history, and we hope it will serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fulfill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans. " .

In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team throughout the season. The result would be a remarkable portrait of an iconic player and celebrity team, a portrait that is now revealed, more than two decades later, in The Last Dance.

As the series progresses through the tumultuous 1997-98 season, viewers see the roots of Jordan's childhood, the Bulls' dire circumstances before his arrival, and how the team formed after recruiting him in 1984, to the struggles that ultimately led to the first NBA Championship. The series takes audiences through the first five Bulls championships and the culture change phenomenon created by Jordan and the Bulls.

There are extensive profiles of Jordan's key teammates, including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, head coach Phil Jackson, and dozens of interviews today.

"Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls were not just superstars of the sport, they were a global phenomenon," said director Jason Hehir. "Doing" The Last Dance "was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of a man and a team. For nearly three years, we searched everywhere to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and introduce these sporting heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoy the opportunity to do so. "

Immediately after the ESPN linear premiere of each episode, it will be available to subscribers authenticated in the ESPN app through connected and mobile TV devices, ESPN.com and ESPN on Demand through cable, satellite and DMVPD distributors.