Employment Relationships in Newlyweds with Medicine Supertease from LA

The best doctors and doctors' wives in Los Angeles are back in Bravo!

And, as seen in the exclusive supertease above, it looks like there will be a lot of fun and drama when Married to Medicine Los Angeles returns on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. Returning to the west coast Married to medicine franchise is Dr Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond Y Jazmin Johnson.

%MINIFYHTML7992e672096d605aaebd1c3412a76b2c13% %MINIFYHTML7992e672096d605aaebd1c3412a76b2c14%

However, Season 2 will also welcome some new faces to the M2M LA crew including Dr. Kendra Segura Y Lia Dias. So what can we expect from this vibrant group of women?

%MINIFYHTML7992e672096d605aaebd1c3412a76b2c15% %MINIFYHTML7992e672096d605aaebd1c3412a76b2c16%

For Dr. Britten, a move across the country to the Golden State has made her two children angry and affect their relationship with her husband.

"Privacy has just come out of the building," says Dr. Britten to her apparently indifferent husband.

Dr. Imani is tackling life as a single mother since her husband is out of state for business reasons. Understandably, this makes his closest friends wonder about the status of Dr. Imani's relationship.

"I love him to death, but I can't fake it," a tearful Dr. Imani tells her friends.

"When it's been going on for so long, it's not a secret," Dr. Britten answers honestly.