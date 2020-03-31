Employment Relationships in Newlyweds with Medicine Supertease from LA

The best doctors and doctors' wives in Los Angeles are back in Bravo!
And, as seen in the exclusive supertease above, it looks like there will be a lot of fun and drama when Married to Medicine Los Angeles returns on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. Returning to the west coast Married to medicine franchise is Dr Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond Y Jazmin Johnson.
However, Season 2 will also welcome some new faces to the M2M LA crew including Dr. Kendra Segura Y Lia Dias. So what can we expect from this vibrant group of women?
For Dr. Britten, a move across the country to the Golden State has made her two children angry and affect their relationship with her husband.
"Privacy has just come out of the building," says Dr. Britten to her apparently indifferent husband.
Dr. Imani is tackling life as a single mother since her husband is out of state for business reasons. Understandably, this makes his closest friends wonder about the status of Dr. Imani's relationship.
"I love him to death, but I can't fake it," a tearful Dr. Imani tells her friends.
"When it's been going on for so long, it's not a secret," Dr. Britten answers honestly.
Speaking of new business ventures, Shanique is eager to dive into the world of luxury real estate, but faces little support from her husband, Dr. Robert Drummond.
"Before I jump into this, I want you to come up with a plan," Dr. Robert is seen saying to his wife.
Jazmin also hopes to prove that she is more than a doctor's wife by growing her janitorial business amid new friends. M2M LA Newcomer (and friend of Dr. Imani) Lia can be an example for these women as she prides herself on being a businesswoman and a boss.
First-time mother and friend of Dr. Britten, Dr. Kendra is ready to go back to work, but is surprised to receive her husband's rejection. Dr hobart.
"Why do you have to go back to hospitals full time?" Dr. Hobart asks.
"Are you serious?" Dr. Kendra replies.
And while some friendships have been revived, others are about to explode. Case in point: Dr. Kendra responds to Jazmin after "feeling harassed."
For all this and more, be sure to catch the exclusive supertease above. Oh, and you know the M2M LA Ladies best by scrolling through their portraits and biographies below!
Married to Medicine Los Angeles returns on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
