Emoji Quiz: name that soccer player! The | Football news

Twenty years from now, when we reflect on this unprecedented period of uncertainty, people will ask what we did to pass the time during isolation.

Some will remember staying fit in the comfort of their homes under the tutelage of a well-known YouTube trainer, others will recite the name of a Netflix series related to cats, and then there will be those who, without hesitation, scream & # 39; Emoji Quiz! & # 39;

Social media has been flooded with these devilishly difficult tests and now the coffins in Sky Sports They have come together to create the first of three soccer-related Emoji quizzes. Now it's up to you to see if you can reveal the names of 12 footballers.

However, before starting to crack, two practical tips before the quiz: keep it simple Y say what you see! Oh, and make sure to keep an eye out for Sky Sports platforms later this week to see if you can solve two other Emoji tests in soccer clubs and stadiums.

Good luck!