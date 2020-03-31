Emily Ratajkowski shows off her curves in full screen while wearing next to nothing in new shocking Instagram photos

%MINIFYHTMLa50447709f31a6dd859df2d1a12cff6811% %MINIFYHTMLa50447709f31a6dd859df2d1a12cff6812%

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be madly trapped in the house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, while in quarantine because she is posting shocking photos on her Instagram account, where she hardly ever wears clothes. First, Emily shared a photo of her in the shower and her curves were in plain view. The supermodel frequently shows off her figure in bikini and lingerie, so in that regard, it's nothing new, but it's unusual for her to share so many photos in a row showing nudes.

In the first risky photo Emily shared, she stood behind her sheer curtains as sunlight filtered into the room. The photo went viral and has more than 1.6 million likes. The photograph was riskier than the guy she shares on her official Instagram account for her Inamorata Woman clothing line.

%MINIFYHTMLa50447709f31a6dd859df2d1a12cff6813% %MINIFYHTMLa50447709f31a6dd859df2d1a12cff6814%

Emily is in New York City with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard for her coronavirus quarantine. Because New York is the epicenter of the US outbreak. In the USA, the large numbers of people who die every day in New York may be taxing you (like everyone else). But fans have quickly realized that the series of nude or partially nude photos is not the character of Emily.

%MINIFYHTMLa50447709f31a6dd859df2d1a12cff6815% %MINIFYHTMLa50447709f31a6dd859df2d1a12cff6816%

You can see the first photo he shared below.

In the next revealing and shocking photo, Emily was seen taking a bubble bath with Josh Ostrovsky, professionally known as The Fat Jew. Fans were shocked to see Emily in the bubble bath with Josh, but the photo went viral anyway. Emily called it "quarantine inspo."

You can see the photo below.

In Emily's most recent photo of bare skin, she curled up on the floor against her Colombo dog with her torso fully exposed. Colombo is a rescue dog and has grown by leaps and bounds since the couple brought him home. They were both lying on the ground and Colombo was almost the same size as Emily.

You can see that photo below.

What do you think of Emily Ratajkowski's recent photos?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLa50447709f31a6dd859df2d1a12cff6832% %MINIFYHTMLa50447709f31a6dd859df2d1a12cff6832%

Do you think it seems out of place for her to post so many almost nude photos in a row?



Post views:

3