Elon Musk to the rescue! Tesla CEO Has Free Hospital Fans Crushed By Coronavirus

Elon Musk has made an incredible offer to help the United States that is currently being crushed by the Coronavirus. On Tuesday March 31, 2020, Elon Musk shared an incredible offer on Twitter where he revealed that Tesla had additional FDA approved fans and the company is willing to ship them for free. The only caveat is that hospitals use fans immediately and use them in areas where Tesla delivery is established. Elon wanted to make it clear that ventilators should not be stored in a warehouse, but should be used for patients in immediate crisis. The coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the United States, and there are now more confirmed cases in the United States than anywhere else in the world.

Because this Coronavirus chain is a new virus, there is no guarantee how it works. While most viruses go away during the summer months, there is nothing to guarantee that Coronavirus will follow the same path. Recent studies have shown that the coronavirus can remain in the air and those who have had the virus and have recovered can still test positive.

It is not clear whether people who have had the virus and are recovering can infect others with the virus.

The only good news about Coronavirus is that more people have survived the virus than it has killed, but with global deaths of more than 42,000 and no signs of the virus slowing down, the pandemic is a serious threat to humanity.

You can check out the tweet Elon Musk shared on his official Twitter account below.

We have additional FDA approved fans. It will be shipped to hospitals worldwide within Tesla's delivery regions. The device and shipping cost are free. The only requirement is that vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla to know. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2020

The death toll in the United States continues to rise with more people dying each day than the same time just days ago. New York is particularly affected and has become the epicenter of EE cases. But the fear is that all states will see spikes in infections and unfortunately deaths like New York.

Several states with severe foci of coronavirus cases include New Jersey, Louisiana, Washington, California, and Michigan. There have been 3,832 with 1,550 of those happening in New York.

At this point, Elon Musk has not announced if anyone has accepted his offer yet. Stay tuned for more information on this unfolding story.



