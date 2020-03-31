Ellen DeGeneres just gave the students a way to celebrate the prom

Ellen DeGeneres Instagram
Attention all high school students: Get up and have a little fun today.
No matter how old or old you are, your biggest spring plans have likely been adjusted due to the Coronavirus.
Brides and grooms have had to postpone weddings. Birthday parties and graduations have been suspended. And for many juniors and seniors in high school, an unforgettable graduation night is no longer in the cards.
But on Tuesday afternoon Ellen Degeneres He took to Instagram with a special photo of his high school dance. While the image may catch your attention, it is the call to action that has students even more excited.
"If your graduation party was supposed to be this weekend, I want to see your beautiful party outfits,quot; Ellen DeGeneres Show shared host with his followers. "This was mine, so the bar is low. Post yours with #ellenprom. I promise you will use them soon for the prom. #NationalPromDay."
As you probably guessed, many students immediately showed off what they would have looked like for the biggest dance of the year.
And yes, even some parents couldn't help but post their photos from prom night.
Earlier this month, Ellen announced on Twitter that The Ellen DeGeneres Show He has suspended production to ensure everyone on his team remains healthy. Since then, the presenter of the talk show has stayed home and practiced social distancing with his wife. Portia De Rossi.
Most recently, Ellen appeared at the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America hosted by Elton John to share some words of encouragement.
"I hope you stay safe and sound and listen to all the smart people, wash your hands and wear the same sweatpants three days in a row. That's what I'm doing," he shared. "I want to say that I am very grateful to all the doctors and nurses around the world, all the first to respond, all the people who keep our supermarkets stocked, you are our heroes right now. Thank you very much. Everyone should be applauded for that. "
Ellen added: "Also, if you can help, please (donate to Feeding America or First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation)."
At press time, the event raised nearly $ 8 million, including donations of $ 500,000 from Proctor & Gamble and Fox.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
