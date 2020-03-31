Ellen DeGeneres just gave the students a way to celebrate the prom

Attention all high school students: Get up and have a little fun today.

No matter how old or old you are, your biggest spring plans have likely been adjusted due to the Coronavirus.

Brides and grooms have had to postpone weddings. Birthday parties and graduations have been suspended. And for many juniors and seniors in high school, an unforgettable graduation night is no longer in the cards.

But on Tuesday afternoon Ellen Degeneres He took to Instagram with a special photo of his high school dance. While the image may catch your attention, it is the call to action that has students even more excited.

"If your graduation party was supposed to be this weekend, I want to see your beautiful party outfits,quot; Ellen DeGeneres Show shared host with his followers. "This was mine, so the bar is low. Post yours with #ellenprom. I promise you will use them soon for the prom. #NationalPromDay."