Ed O & # 39; Brien on his fear of coronavirus: I'm really fine now

%MINIFYHTML3412c0c8577e190b7911f8619334ab9b11% %MINIFYHTML3412c0c8577e190b7911f8619334ab9b12%

Instagram

The Radiohead guitarist offers fans an update on his latest condition days after revealing that he had been suffering from flu-like symptoms that seemed similar to those of COVID-19.

Up News Info –

Radiohead guitarist Ed O & # 39; Brien has assured fans that he feels "much better" after a coronavirus scare.

Last week (March 23), the rocker "High & Dry" revealed that he had been experiencing flu-like symptoms that seemed similar to those of COVID-19 and that he had been quarantined to avoid infecting others.

%MINIFYHTML3412c0c8577e190b7911f8619334ab9b13% %MINIFYHTML3412c0c8577e190b7911f8619334ab9b14%

He was not tested because he did not want to stretch overworked doctors and nurses from the National Health Service in the UK.

%MINIFYHTML3412c0c8577e190b7911f8619334ab9b15% %MINIFYHTML3412c0c8577e190b7911f8619334ab9b16%

Returning to Instagram on Monday, O & # 39; Brien said: "I just want to say I'm better. Thank you to everyone who sent messages of love and love. I'm really fine now."

<br />

"I had it (illness) for about two weeks. I didn't get tested, but I'm pretty sure it was (coronavirus). I just want to send love and strength to all of you who are going through it in the moment, love and strength to our NHS, our amazing NHS and all of our healthcare workers and everyone who has been amazing. "