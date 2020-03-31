Driver arrested by a fake officer in Fort Collins for a fraudulent check-up to stay home.

%MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814311% %MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814312%

Another report by a police impersonator, this one in Fort Collins, was announced Tuesday that involved a driver, a woman, who was detained in a false compliance check at home.

%MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814313% %MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814314%

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Thursday on Harmony and Timberline highways, police said in a press release.

%MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814315% %MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814316%

A man, dressed in a dark blue uniform and a police baseball cap, was driving an unmarked white truck with red and blue lights on the windshield, detained the victim and applied for his driver's license, proof of insurance, and registration of the vehicle. The woman obeyed and the impostor took the documents to her truck and returned them in several minutes.

The victim later reported the incident to police after she determined that such compliance checks are not being conducted at the Fort Collins home, according to the statement.

The incident is under investigation and it has been determined that no law enforcement officer made a traffic stop in the area at that time on that date. The suspect is described as a white man approximately 6 feet tall, between the ages of 45 to 50, with an athletic build.

"While we are still enforcing traffic laws, Fort Collins police officers do not make traffic stops related solely to COVID-19 orders," Assistant Chief John Feyen said in the statement. “Unfortunately, criminals across the country are using COVID-19 concerns to their advantage in many ways. We will hold these people accountable for their illegal activities and encourage members of our community to report any suspicious behavior. "

Similar incidents have been reported in Greeley and Aurora in the past week.

Fort Collins police are concerned that there may be additional victims. Anyone who has been arrested for alleged home compliance verification should call Detective Mike Harres at 970-221-6543 or contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers.

Fort Collins police say drivers who are arrested and suspect that the action is not being carried out by a legitimate officer can take several precautions, including: