Drew Brees rattlesnake encounter leaves Sean Payton wanting more social estrangement

Drew Brees might not have to dodge defensive linemen and free bombers anytime soon, but Sean Payton would rather avoid rattlesnakes as well.

Veteran quarterback Brees recently agreed to a new two-year deal to return to the Saints, who have suffered playoff headaches in three consecutive seasons under Payton. However, the duo of quarterbacks and head coach looks set for another Super Bowl run next season after handing over the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy a decade ago.

Given the importance of Brees, the all-time NFL leader in passing yards, completing passes and scoring touchdowns, however, Saints fans would rather avoid any potential danger this offseason. The 41-year-old recently posted a photo of a rattlesnake on his Instagram account along with the caption: "Rattlesnakes were out today … I saw them on the afternoon walk with the dogs."

At a time when people around the world are encouraged to stay home and limit their social interactions, the idea of ​​Brees having a close encounter with a snake prompted his coach to offer some advice. In a response to Brees on Twitter, Payton wrote: "Let's find a different route. Okay?"

Let's find a different route. Agree? – Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 30, 2020

Payton was the first person in the NFL to test positive for coronavirus when it was revealed that he had COVID-19 on March 19.

Less than a week later, he said he had been "eliminated,quot; from the disease and was "fine."