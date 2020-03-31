Drake creates the new viral dance for TikTok & # 39; The Drake Slide & # 39; – Look!

Drake is one of the greatest rappers in history, because he always keeps his ear on the streets. And he's stepping up to the new TikTok dance challenge trend, which is spreading across social media. The best-selling rapper decided to participate in the action.

On Sunday, a clip appeared on Toosie's social media accounts (@ TheRealYvngQuan), featuring what appears to be a snippet from an unreleased song, as well as a dance that has already been dubbed "Drake Slide."

Drake will release the song on Thursday, and he hopes Drake Slide will go viral.

This is not the first time Drake has danced to the country's number one song. Remember when Shiggy performed a dance for the Drake In My Feelings song. The dance went viral and the song took off, jumping nearly 50 places on the Billboard chart in just a few short weeks.

We are sure Drake expects the same thing to happen here.