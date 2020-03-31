Drake and The Weeknd FaceTimed with cancer before his death

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for The H. Wood Group, James Devaney / GC Images)
Elijah Williams& # 39; cousin Michael Watson II He revealed on Instagram that the three artists timed him as he approached the last days of his life. "In the past 3 years, my 11-year-old cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the strongest resistance. Elijah's physical fight is now complete as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He did not leave this world unknowingly. how much I was loved though, "he shared. "Last weekend, Elijah,quot; met "3 of his favorite artists: The Weeknd, J. Cole, and Drake. Incredibly grateful to these 3 superhumans who care so much about my family during this time."
In the video of the interaction, J. Cole says to Elijah: "It is a pleasure to meet you, man. I love you, brother."
"I am so honored to be one of your favorite artists, buddy. Thank you," adds The Weeknd in another clip.
Her cousin expressed her family's appreciation for the artists and hopes this encourages people to lift others up in difficult times. "At a time when it seems so much is out of our control, one thing we all have the power to give + show to others is LOVE," Michael captioned the video.
Elijah's mother also spoke and thanked the three men for showing so much love for their son when he needed him most. She wrote on Instagram: "I just want to say a big thank you to @realcoleworld @theweeknd @champagnepapi & @joeylogano for showing my baby a little love in these tough last days of his life. I really appreciate them all."
Although Elijah passed away, his cousin Michael says in a statement to E! News, "My family finds comfort in being able to share Elijah's story and latest experience with the world. With Elijah being lifted up around the world as we speak, this private moment of love + light is now a bittersweet positive side for everyone."
