Drake and The Weeknd FaceTimed with cancer before his death

Duck, Weekend Y J Cole made a child's dream come true, just before he died at age 11.

Elijah Williams& # 39; cousin Michael Watson II He revealed on Instagram that the three artists timed him as he approached the last days of his life. "In the past 3 years, my 11-year-old cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the strongest resistance. Elijah's physical fight is now complete as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He did not leave this world unknowingly. how much I was loved though, "he shared. "Last weekend, Elijah,quot; met "3 of his favorite artists: The Weeknd, J. Cole, and Drake. Incredibly grateful to these 3 superhumans who care so much about my family during this time."

In the video of the interaction, J. Cole says to Elijah: "It is a pleasure to meet you, man. I love you, brother."

"I am so honored to be one of your favorite artists, buddy. Thank you," adds The Weeknd in another clip.