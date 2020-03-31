Drake & # 39; s Baby Mama shares more photos of her son Adonis

Sophie Brussaux, a former porn star and baby mom of Drake's only son Adonis, jumped on Instagram to share more photos of her son.

His posts appear when Drake finally revealed his son to the world on his Instagram page. The son who was truly revealed to the world by rapper Pusha-T.

Sophie captioned the post: "Thanking God every day for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish you all very much, staying safe and positive, sending many positive vibes to the world PS. PS: All this time you thought that @champagnepapi was dark-haired … but Adonis's parents are really blonde 😱😂 "

She also shared an English version of the message. Pusha-T was online yesterday, and it seems that despite having revealed Drake for hiding his son on a track, many Drake fans didn't believe him and were stunned by the Canadian rapper's post.