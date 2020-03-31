Dorothy Toran's Real Housewives of New Jersey EP Releases Prod Co. – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML64abeaa28c90f4639a8a1a637abc346f11% %MINIFYHTML64abeaa28c90f4639a8a1a637abc346f12%

EXCLUSIVE: Dorothy Toran, who spent six years working at Bravo The Real Housewives of New Jersey Included as an executive producer, she has launched her own production company.

Toran, who worked with ITV America-backed Sirens Media on the reality series, released Lauren Grace Media. The company will focus on the development and production of non-fiction and scripted series, and will also incorporate a small talent management division.

Toran, who is the firm's president and executive producer, joins Leslie Farrell, who was previously vice president of production for NBC Universal. Farrell joins as Senior Vice President, Development and Executive Producer.

The company's development list includes Amplified, a series about a group of Atlanta-based African American women who are friends, motivated entrepreneurs, and all amputees, Born yesterday, which explores the world of baby firsts from 0 to 18 months, Ghost Crown, a genre thriller series based on the Jim and Judy Othmer novel and Brick City Kings, which looks at the dating lives and twenty-year-old friendships of five alpha black gay men from Newark, NJ.

“We have always felt deeply connected to underserved communities across the spectrum of gender, race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic circumstances, and we are fiercely committed to telling their stories in a way that informs and entertains. In the current state of our world, we believe that sharing these stories is more important than ever. Being able to scale content creation smoothly, out of the box and aggressively profitably is our sweet spot. Leslie is an extraordinary creative executive with successful performance-driven growth in original programming across multiple genres. I am incredibly honored to share this journey with her, ”said Toran.

Farrell added: "After working with Dorothy on several high-profile series, I am delighted to partner with such an innovative storyteller, so focused on exploring the complex diversity of human experience, particularly at such an unprecedented time in our world "

Lauren Grace Media is represented by Rebel Entertainment Partners in Los Angeles.