Donald Trump is called for having crazy and irritable daily Coronavirus press conferences, and CNN's Don Lemon explains what to do about it

Almost every day, President Donald Trump and members of his administration hold a daily briefing from the White House where he is supposed to focus on the coronavirus pandemic that has infected 163,479 Americans and killed 3,146.

Instead, however, Trump often spits out hyperbole about the excellent work he's doing and gets into nasty fights with journalists.

Many American voters have turned to social media to say that networks should stop broadcasting the briefings because they are useless.

CNN prime-time presenter Don Lemon agrees, and on Monday night he said it's time for cable networks to stop broadcasting Trump's daily coronavirus press conferences altogether.

Lemon compared the briefings to the old Trump reality show, The newbie and added: "I said, I don't think you should really listen to what it says, you should listen to what the experts say. I'm not sure if you want to be honest that we should bring that live. I think we should run snippets. I think we should do it later and get the points relevant to the American people. Because he will never, never tell you the truth. Guess what he is going to do? If he asks a question that is legitimate, and if he does not like the question, he will say. .. that is a bad and unpleasant question. Why? Because he wants his base to think that the media is bad with him, and they are attacking him. "

The television presenter also said: “Everything is a plot. Everything is orchestrated, and if you can't see it, I don't know, I don't know what you're looking at. "

Lemon also stated, "So, you know, I … it's obvious, it's transparent to me. This has become, those press meetings have become their new 'apprentice.' They have become their new demonstrations, and he treats the press and the media as if he were talking to people in their demonstrations. "

The CNN host added: "It is the same. It is no different." MSNBC host Chris Hayes endorsed Lemon, saying that coronavirus press conferences "seem crazy to me."

Hayes revealed, "Yeah, that's why he brags about grades. Obviously he's above my salary rating. I don't make the call if we take it or not, but I find it crazy that everyone is taking them when you have the,quot; boy. MyPillow "talking about reading the Bible,quot;.

Ad

Others say they are newsworthy because of some of the experts.



Post views:

0 0