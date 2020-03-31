Documentary & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: release date, latest news about the ESPN series covering the bulls of Michael Jordan

%MINIFYHTML5246e4c0e629369bb4d072192a676e6e11% %MINIFYHTML5246e4c0e629369bb4d072192a676e6e12%

With the NBA season suspended amid coronavirus concerns around the world, many basketball fans have been asking, or rather begging, ESPN to release "The Last Dance," a documentary series covering the last season of Michael Jordan with the Bulls.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage of the 1997-98 campaign for the Chicago championship, including interviews with Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson and other key members of the Bulls dynasty. It also spans 10 parts, which is not an issue considering it could be months before NBA teams get back into action.

ESPN will bow to fan requests and advance the launch date to take advantage of the gap in the sports calendar. Here are the latest details on "The Last Dance,quot; and when it will be available to watch.

Release date of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; on ESPN

"The Last Dance,quot; will premiere on Sunday, April 19, according to the New York Post. The 10-part series will be played on ABC and ESPN in the United States. Netflix has the international rights to show the documentary.

Why did ESPN upload the documentary release of Michael Jordan?

ESPN takes advantage of the appetite for new sports programming with almost all professional sports events canceled or postponed until April.

The original release date, set for June 2, had been on the air after a recent ESPN announcement for "The Last Dance,quot; fueled speculation about a new release date. The promotion said "coming soon,quot; instead of "coming soon in June,quot;.

"Overall, any original content project we can possibly move forward, we're obviously considering, including the movies," ESPN programming executive Burke Magnus said in a question-and-answer session in March. "I know some have asked about & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; and the reality is that the production of that movie has not yet been completed, so we are limited there at the moment."

"Obviously, you can't air it out until it's done."

What will & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; cover?

During the 1997-98 NBA season, a film crew had access to follow the Bulls as they chased a second mob. "The Last Dance,quot; reveals how Jordan and the Bulls captured their sixth NBA championship, and details all the drama surrounding one of the largest dynasties in the history of the sport.

With so many highlights and stories from Jordan available online, viewers might wonder if "The Last Dance,quot; will simply replay past work. For any skeptic, this documentary feels different.

Here is a sample of the exclusive images used from an old cut from "The Last Dance,quot; showing how Jordan could break the confidence of teammates. It's just a small taste of what ESPN may have gotten out of the vault, plus new interviews.

"I would never say he was fierce. He was a competitor."

"I really didn't care if I broke it. If they broke, then they won't help us when we need them the most." Michael Jordan criticizing his peers#The last Dance #MJMondays pic.twitter.com/4Gevn0hSpw – David Astramskas (@redapples) March 16, 2020

Trailer for & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; from ESPN