Doctor's Note: Does coronavirus cause loss of smell and taste? The | Health

We have all heard about some of the most common coronavirus symptoms: a persistent, dry cough and a high temperature. If you have any of these symptoms, you should stay home and isolate yourself for at least seven days.

But as time passed, we have learned much more about the virus and how it behaves; And it's clear that, like most infections, different people have different symptoms.

We now know that shortness of breath, headaches, and sore throats can also be part of a myriad of symptoms, albeit in fewer patients.

Now, people are beginning to report that they lose their sense of taste and smell. And it seems that some people's loss of sense of smell (anosmia) or loss of sense of taste (ageusia) may be the only symptoms they have.

Countries like China, Iran, Italy, Germany, and France have reported cases of COVID-19 where patients reported a temporary loss in their sense of smell and / or taste.

According to the British Association of Otorhinolaryngology (ENT UK), these two symptoms have been found among "a number of patients,quot; in the "absence of other symptoms,quot;.

In a statement, Professor Claire Hopkins, President of the British Rhinology Society, and Professor Nirmal Kumar, President of ENT UK, said: "We believe that these patients may be some of the hidden carriers thus far that have facilitated the rapid spread COVID-19 Unfortunately, these patients do not meet the current criteria for testing or self-isolation (in the UK). "

This message was supported by a statement from the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 22.

More doctor's notes:

So why does COVID-19 affect a person's sense of smell?

Many viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract (mouth, nose, throat, and sinuses), including the common cold, can reduce your sense of smell.

The most common way to do this is by causing excess mucus to build up in the nasal passages, obstructing air flow to the nose, making it difficult to smell.

Anyone who has had a cold will know this feeling: a stuffy or stuffy nose. It is usually temporary and resolves in two weeks.

However, the COVID-19 virus is different in that it does not cause excess mucus production in most patients. However, the virus is found in large quantities in the back of the nasal passages in infected people.

Here, the virus attacks the cells responsible for your sense of smell. It enters cells and destroys them from within, as it uses them as a platform to reproduce.

These cells also have very small hairs on their surface that help detect odors. From our studies of other types of coronaviruses, we know that those cells that have been infected with coronaviruses appear to have lost these special hairs.

The coronavirus is also believed to infect and damage the olfactory nerve, the nerve responsible for carrying messages related to smell to your brain for interpretation. This combination of effects can lead to profound loss of smell.

As with most viral anosmias, the effects are temporary and most people regain their sense of smell within four weeks.

Although there is no known specific number of people with COVID-19 who have lost their sense of smell, our knowledge of other types of coronavirus It tells us that 1 percent of those with some form of viral anosmia are left with a permanent loss of smell. Most will resolve spontaneously; some will require intervention and retraining of the sensory cells responsible for odors.

Although the virus does not affect the taste buds on the tongue, because the sense of smell is psychologically linked to taste, people will feel that they have also lost their ability to taste.

If you have been affected by a loss of smell or taste and are otherwise fine, you should isolate yourself for seven days and your household contacts should isolate you for 14 days.