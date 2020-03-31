DJ Jazzy Jeff is concerned that he has a coronavirus in the middle of a pneumonia battle

%MINIFYHTML565bad6454d658925ee338b8bbe39ec511% %MINIFYHTML565bad6454d658925ee338b8bbe39ec512%

Taking to Instagram Stories, the student of & # 39; Fresh Prince of Bel-Air & # 39; He writes: I'm recovering from pneumonia in my lungs … I lost my sense of smell and taste, which is a main sign of the virus.

DJ Jazzy Jeff You are concerned that you have coronavirus as you continue to recover after fighting pneumonia in both lungs.

The 55-year-old producer, musician, and actor revealed his fears in a post on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Please pray for all the sick … it's much more than you know!"

"I am recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs … I lost my sense of smell and taste, which is a major sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if it weren't for my guardian angel of a wife!" Jeff has been married to Lynette Jackson since 2010.

Concluding, he wrote: "Please take it seriously … It doesn't matter who you are … what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe."

He did not add whether he had been tested for the Covid-19 virus or not.

Jeff's post came after a tweet on March 7, in which he complained about feeling ill and hinted that he was receiving treatment in the hospital when he wrote, "I will be happy when I'm home and can cough freely … LOL ( Laughing out loud)."

Jeff first rose to fame alongside Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, who later appeared on the American television show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air". Since then he has become one of the most famous DJs in the world.

