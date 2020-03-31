DJ Jazzy Jeff Alludes to have coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Fans think DJ Jazzy Jeff may be the last celebrity to appear with the coronavirus, after the star posted a series of messages on her Instagram.

"Pls pray for all the sick," he wrote via Instagram Stories. "It is much more than you know! I am recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs … I lost my sense of smell and taste, which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if it were not for my angel guardian for a wife!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here