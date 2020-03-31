DJ Jazzy Jeff Alludes to have coronavirus

Fans think DJ Jazzy Jeff may be the last celebrity to appear with the coronavirus, after the star posted a series of messages on her Instagram.

"Pls pray for all the sick," he wrote via Instagram Stories. "It is much more than you know! I am recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs … I lost my sense of smell and taste, which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if it were not for my angel guardian for a wife!

He continued, before urging his fans to take the virus seriously.

“Please take this seriously… it doesn't matter who you are… what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe."

There have been orders across the country for people to stay home to help keep the coronavirus contained, but some people don't take it seriously enough.

We hope DJ Jazzy Jeff makes a full recovery.