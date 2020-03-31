Disney's executive pay cut threatens to widen the gap between the two sides of the merged company – Deadline

Shockwaves passed through the film and television community this morning when Disney, one of the world's largest media companies, became the first entertainment conglomerate of that size to implement massive pay cuts related to the current coronavirus pandemic.

That's probably not how the company's leadership had planned to commemorate the first anniversary of the $ 71.3 billion Disney-Fox merger, which was 10 days ago, on March 20. With the closure of Hollywood production, premieres in waiting rooms and amusement parks closed, Incoming Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced this morning a 30% pay cut for EVPs and above, 25% for SVPs and 20% for VPs "until we anticipate a substantial recovery in our business." Chapek himself is cutting his salary by 50%, while CEO Big Iger will resign 100% of his salary. All reductions are said to apply to the base salary.

The universal formula is poised to create inequality in the impact of cutbacks on Disney executives and Fox alumni. As Deadline pointed out in the pre-merger story about the challenges that combine the two corporate cultures, the companies sat in the opposite ends of the spectrum as very generous (Fox) and very conservative (Disney) with their main titles. Before the acquisition, Disney had a CEO, Iger, 21st Century Fox had eight. That boiled down to more executives disproportionately at the President, EVP, and SVP level at Fox than at Disney.

After the acquisition of Fox's assets, the combined company continues to have a CEO, with an influx of new presidents from the Fox side of the company and a host of other senior executives with titles that are sometimes higher than their counterparts. from Disney. In some areas, an EVP on the Fox side and a VP on the Disney side have very similar places in the overall Disney hierarchy.

And while Fox executives entered the merger with higher overall compensation than their Disney counterparts, as we've reported, their base salaries are believed to be lower, with a much stronger bonus structure. Due to the economic crisis, no one expects bonuses this year, so there are several executives on the Fox side of the company that would have to take a higher percentage reduction in a lower or comparable base salary than their Disney counterparts.

It has already been a stressful process trying to bridge the gap and marry the two very different corporate cultures in the past year; The burden of different sizes that executives on either side of the division may have to bear during the health and economic crisis could add friction and deepen that division.

It is also surprising how the% of wage cuts were distributed. VP, SVP and EVP are consecutive steps on the corporate ladder, each of which comes with a sizeable but not exorbitant pay rise. Each level is obtaining a progressively higher percentage of salary reduction, 20%, 25% and 30%, respectively. But EVP, president and president-level executives, where the salary range spans millions of dollars, are on the same stretch, all experiencing a 30% pay cut.