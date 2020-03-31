Disney bosses to take pay cuts amid coronavirus pandemic

WENN

Former CEO Bob Iger will no longer receive a salary, while his successor Bob Chapek announces that he will receive a 50 percent salary cut after the closure of all North American theme parks until further notice.

Disney boss Bob Iger announced that he will lead a series of major coronavirus pay cuts until the company comes back online after the pandemic.

The 69-year-old chief executive, who recently stepped down as CEO, will no longer collect a salary, while his successor, Bob Chapek, announced that he will have a 50 percent pay cut.

The Hollywood Reporter got emails suggesting that other top Disney executives will also receive pay cuts.

"As we navigate these unexplored waters, we ask a lot of you and, as always, you are up to the challenge and appreciate your support," Chapek wrote in the email to Disney staff. "Your dedication and endurance during this difficult time are truly inspiring and gives me renewed confidence that we will get through this crisis even stronger than before (sic)."

The news of the pay cuts comes after Disney bosses announced that they will keep all of their North American theme parks closed until further notice.