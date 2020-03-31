Disney & # 39; Fancy Nancy & # 39; will highlight the autistic character – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML99894cef003f609ff50fa2f86f95314511% %MINIFYHTML99894cef003f609ff50fa2f86f95314512%

The Disney Junior series Elegant nancy He is making progress in acting when it comes to children's programming with an upcoming episode titled "Nancy's New Friend," which will feature an autistic character. The episode will debut on April 2, which is slated for World Autism Awareness Day.

The idea for the episode stemmed from a video of an 11-year-old autistic boy named George Yionoulis discovered by series writer Matt Hoverman. Yionoulis and her mother created the video for their fourth grade class to explain what it is like to be autistic.

In this episode, Nancy tries to make a new friend for Lionel's cousin, Sean, who is voiced by Yionoulis. "Nancy is confused when Sean doesn't respond in the way she expects" Elegant nancy Co-producer / Lead Writer Krista Tucker told Deadline. "Lionel explains that Sean is autistic and this means that his brain works differently than others." The episode features Lionel giving Nancy advice on how to get closer to Sean and the two slowly begin to connect.

Related story Disney + will launch in India on April 3 after a short delay

"We hope this episode helps our viewers understand that there are sensitivities to be aware of when relating to someone who has autism," said Tucker. "People with autism can act the way we feel different, and that's okay, they are just being who they are." In a world where so many children interact with children who have autism, this type of understanding creates compassion, tolerance and friendship. Most importantly, create a world that is friendly and accepting of all of us. ”

To bring even more authenticity to the episode, Autism Speaks and RespectABILITY asked about the story.

RespectABILITY's Elaine Hall adds, "I hope this episode of" Nancy's New Friend "helps children and their parents understand autism as a different way of being, rather than something strange, wrong, or something to fear." .

Hall, who is also the founder and director of The Miracle Project, went on to say that "Nancy's New Friend" demonstrates true compassion and empathy in that by understanding the experience and point of view of another, we can create a true connection.

Lisa Goring, Senior Officer for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation for Autism Speaks, adds: "Characters like Sean show that all children are amazing in their own way and with the support of their community, each child can reach their full potential."