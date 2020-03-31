Detroit-Windsor tunnel suspends night closings on renovation project – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit-Windsor tunnel announced Tuesday that it will suspend weekly weekly closings in April linked to its ongoing renovation project and will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to essential traffic.

"The Tunnel wants to thank essential cross-border travelers, as well as US Customs and Border Protection staff and the Canadian Border Protection Agency for their continued service during this national crisis," said Neal Belitsky, president of Detroit. -Windsor Tunnel.

The tunnel had been scheduled to close between 9 p.m. and at 5 a.m. April 16, April 23, and April 30 as part of an ongoing $ 22 million renovation project.

As a reminder, the Tunnel does not accept CASH. "Essential,quot; travelers can pay through their Nexpress account, which can be opened at http://www.dwtunnel.com/NEXPRESS; with credit card in readers mounted outside each toll; or via the DWT mobile app (search for NEXPRESS in the app store of your choice).

Transit Windsor's tunnel bus service has suspended service for now.

