Detroit police chief tests positive, will remain in quarantine – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department continues its fight against COVID-19, now at the top of its ranks.

Mayor Mike Duggan confirms that Chief James Craig, 63, contracted the virus.

Duggan says Chief Craig will remain in quarantine, adding that the chief is healthy and fit.

This occurs when at least 39 department employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Two have died so far, a dispatcher and 911 captain.

