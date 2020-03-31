Detroit auto show canceled amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – For decades, this building has been home to the North American International Auto Show, but as the TCF Center prepares for coronavirus patients, one of Detroit's biggest events is removed from the calendar until next year. .

An annual event that attracts people from around the world is cut short in its planning stages two months before it opens to the public.

%MINIFYHTML930d87ac70a805c48f66c6b5ffa2e5da11% %MINIFYHTML930d87ac70a805c48f66c6b5ffa2e5da12%

"Our program could not continue and we had to cancel our program and focus on what we can do to try to help Southeast Michigan overcome this terrible disease and try to improve people," said Doug North, president of NAIAS.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reusing the TCF Center in a temporary field hospital, pushing plans for the car show in the background.

“No amount of trade will be successful if you have a pandemic that is sweeping the area. We are now more concerned with the well-being of citizens of Southeast Michigan and around the world, "said North.

A program known to boost the local economy with tourism dollars is now one of many canceled major events that add to the lists of hardships that the coronavirus has already fueled.

"Geneva was canceled and then South by Southwest was canceled, and then Goodwood and the Olympics, and golf tournaments and sporting events, it certainly became clear that you know our focus was on how to keep people healthy," North said.

People who purchased tickets to the auto show charity event can get a refund or donate the money to a participating nonprofit organization.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.