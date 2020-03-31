Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich become Instagram officers

Instagram

When the star of & # 39; Young and the Restless & # 39; Share on the site a photo of him hugging his dog Batman, the singer says in the comments section, & # 39; My angels & # 39 ;.

Demi lovato she enjoyed a flirtatious social media exchange with her new boyfriend Max Ehrich on Tuesday (March 31, 20), calling the actor and his puppy Batman his "angels".

The singer and "The Young and the Restless"The star has been active on each other's social media accounts for two weeks and Lovato even made an accidental cameo in a live broadcast Ehrich posted on Saturday (28Mar20) to entertain fans.

Two days later, Ehrich shared a photo of himself curled up with Hitmaker's beloved dog "Cool for the Summer", prompting Demi to make it clear how she feels about her new man and her puppy.

"My angels," he commented under the shot.

Ehrich also weighed in on one of Lovato's posts, referring to it as a "literal angle" after he announced that some proceeds from his next Fabletics line will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, driven by the United Nations Foundation.

Demi plans to donate $ 5 (£ 4) of each item sold up to $ 125,000 (£ 100) to go to the charity.

The capsule collection will be available from Thursday (02Apr20).