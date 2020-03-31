Dean Unglert continues to play shy about Caelynn Miller-Keyes marriage rumor

Bachelor Nation has many questions about a certain accessory on Dean UnglertThe left hand.

The reality star continued to shyly play on her marital status with Caelynn Miller-Keyes in the Monday episode of his Help! I suck on dates podcast

After a listener asked about the style of a ring that Unglert has been wearing for the past few months, his fellow host and Bachelor in Paradise celeb Jared Haibon He asked if Miller-Keyes gave Unglert the big piece to remind fans that he has taken it.

"It is also just a constant reminder to me," Unglert replied. "You know, if it wasn't as big as it is, I'd probably miss it once in a while."

Unglert later acknowledged that Miller-Keyes "also wears many rings," including one on the ring finger of his left hand. When asked if the jewelry item symbolized something in particular, Unglert said Haibon would have to ask Miller-Keyes. However, she informed listeners that she was working at the time and that he did not want to interrupt her.

Finally, Haibon went straight to the point.

"Why are you playing so shy? I like it, I have more questions about their marriage than mine, and nobody knows if they are married," said Haibon, who got married. Ashley Iaconetti last summer, he asked.

Still, Unglert wouldn't budge.

"Yes, that is strange. I wish I could answer that, but it is not my place," he replied. "It's kind of a Caelynn thing."

While he was open to Caelynn talking about the rings, he made it clear that they would not be doing joint interviews in the near future.