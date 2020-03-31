Dave Tippett from Oilers: "I think we can get going pretty quickly,quot;

%MINIFYHTML120b92bcacb1457f6edb57e05ebb6f8c11% %MINIFYHTML120b92bcacb1457f6edb57e05ebb6f8c12%

Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett held a video conference with journalists Tuesday from his home in Arizona. The NHL halted its season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) with the Oilers and the rest of the league in the midst of a playoff push. Edmonton currently ranks second in the Pacific Division with 83 points.

Tippett was asked how he would imagine the season to resume, trying to look at the notes he made during the 2012-13 season shortened as a close. He said this is a different situation since he already knows the players.

"It's not like it's a new season, but you're going to have to get up and go pretty fast," Tippett said. "I look at our team, driven by the core players there, I think we can get going pretty quickly."

Experiencing the playoff

Another topic discussed was that the Oilers lost the experience of a playoff, something that Tippett believes can really benefit his young group.

"You get to those games where the intensity level is there, the pressure to win is there, and those are all the things you put in the memory bank," Tippett said. "That's in the regular season to get that place in the playoffs, and then you go into a playoff series."

Tippett expanded his thoughts by saying that playoff series are different as you have to make adjustments from game to game against an opponent. The freshman coach of Oilers said you have to find different ways to win in the playoffs.

"As you continue to go through those scenarios, you accumulate more knowledge than it takes to earn in those scenarios."

The St. Louis Blues are a prime example, said Tippett, of a team that went through several playoff attempts before winning the Stanley Cup last season.

"Now they are a very confident group. They think that if they come back, they have the opportunity to compete for a second Cup because they have that knowledge."

Tippett says it could be an important learning experience for Oilers.

"Those are things teams have to learn. Not only our team, but there are teams throughout the history of the league that go through those experiences and then make their way. We would like to have some of those experiences, so with Luckily, we'll get our kick in the can to break through. "

Contact with players

Tippett said he spoke to some players via text message, but that most of the contact has been with Edmonton's strength and fitness personnel.

"There is a little bit of frustration on the part of the players because they want to play, but everyone understands the gravity of what is happening in the world right now and that patience is essential."

For three players acquired before the trade deadline, defender Mike Green and forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Ennis only acclimatized for a few weeks before the stoppage. Failing to get newly acquired players into the flow is disappointing for Tippett.

"I talk about it all the time, we need rhythm in our lineup," Tippett said. "You are always trying to find that rhythm and chemistry at all times. It was still a work in progress with our new guys and we had James Neal coming back from a long-term injury, we had some people coming back." I liked the last 11 games to evaluate that. "

Injury updates

Tippett said he believes Green and forward Joakim Nygard will return when play resumes. Green (MCL sprain) is still believed to be in rehab from Edmonton, while Nygard (hand) returned to Sweden to finish his rehab.

"I think they would both be ready to start if we start again."