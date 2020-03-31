Data consumption: urgent need for states to align policy with the rules of & # 39; Right of way & # 39 ;: TAIPA – Latest news

Data consumption has increased 30 percent with companies switching to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, and there is an urgent need for states to align their policies with the & # 39; Right-of-Way & # 39; del Centro, industry body TAIPA said Tuesday. Some metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru have already seen cellular network data consumption increase by 70 percent since the blockade began, the Association of Infrastructure and Tower Providers (TAIPA) said.

"COVID-19 has created an unprecedented crisis worldwide as the government has allowed and directed public and private employees to work from home, leading to more than a 30 percent increase in consumption data and (this) will continue until the shutdown exists, "TAIPA said.

TAIPA has written to the telecoms secretary and chief secretary of state in this regard, according to the statement, adding that the association has highlighted that telecoms connectivity is critical to several essential services and applications amid the national blockade.

%MINIFYHTML440a7b8239fc70318469055aee42989e11% %MINIFYHTML440a7b8239fc70318469055aee42989e12%

The association said the importance of telecommunication services is even greater as organizations have declared work from home and schools / universities have embraced e-learning.



"The general public is rapidly adopting electronic services, OTT platforms, electronic commerce and electronic governance, etc. All of this has led to a tremendous increase in mobile and internet traffic by more than 30 percent during the blockade,quot; , said.

In order to cope with the increase in traffic, the capacity of the telecommunications network will have to be rapidly improved through a further improvement of the existing infrastructure that includes telecommunications towers / Cell on Wheels / fiber optic cable (underground and aerial), among others.

"To maintain data usage and the smooth running of telecommunications services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the telecommunications sector needs a strong and critical infrastructure. After more than 3 years, only 16 36 states / UT states have broadly aligned their policy with the 2016 Right of Way (RoW) policy, "said TR Dua, Director General, TAIPA.

He said the policy anomaly in private states has deprived the public of trouble-free network and Internet connectivity and would further impede the deployment of new technologies like 5G in the states.

The right-of-way (RoW) rules, notified in November 2016, provide a framework for granting approvals for the installation of telecommunication towers and fiber cable laying, the temporary resolution of disputes, as well as the improvement of coordination between companies and state government authorities and local agencies. It also prescribes setting up a web-based online portal for the single window authorization mechanism to ensure time-bound approvals.