Daniel Stendel Asks For Compromise In Hearts Wage Cutoff Showdown Between Players And Owner | Football news

Hearts owner Ann Budge told the players that their wages could be suspended if they reject the 50 percent pay cut.

















Hearts manager Daniel Stendel explains why he is giving up his salary as football is postponed due to coronavirus

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel explains why he is giving up his salary as football is postponed due to coronavirus

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has called for a compromise between the club and its players amid the ongoing clash over owner Ann Budge's request that they cut a 50% pay cut.

Hearts are expected to lose £ 1m in revenue next month after Scottish football's suspension and Budge warned that the club will not survive a six-month shutdown without implementing cuts, including a 50 percent pay cut for players and the staff.

Hearts striker Steven Naismith accepted the pay cut, while Stendel agreed to work for free during the period, and Budge says he "has no apology,quot; for asking staff to take pay cuts.

She told the club's players that their wages could be suspended starting March 31 if they don't accept the pay cut.

"I think it is very difficult, the situation is not the same for everyone," said Stendel. Sky Sports News.

Forward Steven Naismith says he is happy to accept the 50 percent pay cut

"Some clubs in Germany have cut wages, but no club has cut it by 50 percent.

"Everyone needs to show Ann (Budge) and the fans that they want to take care of the club, but they also have to take care of themselves and their families."

"We need an agreement so that everyone can be satisfied. I know it is not easy, but it is the only opportunity.

"Players cannot say that we want to get our money, but on the other hand they don't work."

"The club cannot say that we will stop their salary when they have contracts, have families and can only play for a short time (during their careers)."

'I wouldn't do it for all the clubs'

Daniel Stendel has flown to Germany to be with his family during the suspension of the Scottish Premier League.

Stendel has been labeled a hero by club fans for agreeing to give up his salary during the pandemic.

Speaking from his home in Germany, he said it was the least he could do to help ensure the survival of the club.

"In this situation, we could do it. I talked to my family and maybe I wouldn't do it for all the clubs."

"But in the short time I've been to Hearts, I feel like I have a special feeling for the club. I think it's a really unique situation."

"Ultimately we want to keep this club and make sure we can play soccer after the coronavirus."

'Stendel does not expect the descent clause to be activated'

Once football resumes, Hearts will return to action four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premier League.

The German signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Tynecastle Park in 2019, but a deal allows him to leave the club if they are relegated.

Stendel says he is focused solely on keeping the club on top.

"The clause is not only on my side, it is also on the club," he said.

"My goal is to keep the club going and then I and the club can decide what is best."

"When we have a chance to finish the league, after 38 games, I think we will stay on our feet."