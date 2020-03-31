Daniel Radcliffe's girlfriend remembers how he reacted to his Coronavirus joke report

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

The star of 'Harry Potter' made media headlines in early March when a tweet from a fake BBC Twitter account suggesting he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 went viral.

Daniel RadcliffeThe girlfriend was "very confused" by the text message queries about the actor's health after it was falsely reported that he had contracted Covid-19.

The "Harry Potter" star made headlines in early March when a tweet from a fake BBC Twitter account went viral, suggesting that the Brit had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, allegedly making him the first known celebrity on suffer the disease.

Radcliffe representatives later shot down the reports and assured fans that the claim "was not true," but the actor's longtime girlfriend Erin darkeI had no idea about the drama of the disease because I was on a plane since everything took place online.

"As soon as the plane landed, I turned on my phone and received all these text messages like 'Tell me the internet is wrong!' Daniel is okay?" She reminded Vulture.

"I thought, 'What the hell is going on?' And finally a couple of people texted me: 'Oh, it was a hoax, it doesn't matter.'"

Darke was even more puzzled as she had only seen Radcliffe hours before: "I was very confused," she shared.

And the star didn't tell her partner about the false rumors until the next day, after realizing that the deception had gone viral.

"I think I thought about archiving it: Erin and I have been together long enough so that she also knows that weird things are written about me from time to time," she explained.

Radcliffe reveals that he initially became aware of the virus's claims when a makeup artist in his now-discarded play Endgame reported the rumors to him, and the unfounded gossip tickled him.

"We had finished the matinee and put on my hair and makeup for the evening show, and the hairdresser and make-up artist, a charming guy named Rob, turned around with a kind of knowing smile, and he said: & # 39; You have got coronavirus! I thought: "What? I'm sure not. I just did a play. "And he said, 'Yes, my niece sent me a text message.'

"So I immediately felt quite amused." "It is not the first time that I write anything crazy about myself. (But) I don't think there has been a rumor about me that was so current, that it was revolving around the news."

Days after Radcliffe rumors surfaced, acting veterans Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Australia. Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Placido Domingo, Jackson BrowneY John Prine Everyone since then also contracted the disease.