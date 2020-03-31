Daniel Radcliffe reflects on becoming a Twitter hoax about coronavirus

Daniel Radcliffe You have a new title to add to your bio.
He is not only a loved one Harry Potter lifelong star and actor, but unexpectedly he also became the first celebrity to become a coronavirus hoax on Twitter. Earlier this month, when the coronavirus pandemic was spreading worldwide, a tweet from a fake BBC News account falsely claimed that the longtime actor had tested positive for coronavirus.
While his publicist denied the claim, the tweet finally went live for several hours and was liked and retweeted hundreds of times before Twitter suspended the account. Meanwhile, Radcliffe reacted with humor.
"I think it is just because I look bad all the time, so you can say it credibly about me. Because I am very pale," he said in a telephone interview with an Australian radio show, adding: "But, you are flattered. they chose me. "
In a new interview with Vulture, the man behind Harry Potter explained that he had been combed and made up before a theatrical performance when the artist gave him the false news.
"The hairdresser and make-up artist, a charming guy named Rob, turned around with a kind of knowing smile, and said, 'You have coronavirus'. I thought,' What? I'm sure not. I just did a play. "And he said," Yes, my niece texted me. She said, "Oh yeah, that guy has coronavirus." It was a lot like "Look at yourself. I don't know if you should work with this guy. He has a coronavirus."
Fortunately for the actor, he is no stranger to false stories about himself. "It immediately felt like a lot of fun. This is not the first time I've written anything crazy about myself. I don't think there has been a rumor about me that was so current, that it was out of the news." Most of the time they have been random things that British newspapers have said. So this was kind of weird. But then you end up texting a group of people who say, 'No, I don't have a coronavirus, I'm fine,' the star told Vulture.
Radcliffe, who is not on social media, soon realized how far the claim had spread. "It wasn't really until the next day, until I did a round of phone interviews, which was like, 'This has been taken seriously by more people than they should be,'" he said. "I spent the whole morning having to tell reporters that I had no coronavirus. And maybe it was only a day after Tom Hanks He said he had it. "
As you recognized, the severity of the coronavirus and the resulting public conversation has changed in just a few weeks. "I also wonder if anyone would do that now. Even in the relatively short time since that happened, the gravity of the situation has sunk a bit further. I don't think people are that quick to invent something," he said. he said to the vulture. "Ireland (Darke) They saw the article about the people who had cheated and said they wanted to clarify how easy it is to make people believe things that are not true. I feel like we have that point. Everyone is very aware of that. Also, at some point, I might understand it! "
