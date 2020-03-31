Daniel Radcliffe reflects on becoming a Twitter hoax about coronavirus

Daniel Radcliffe You have a new title to add to your bio.

He is not only a loved one Harry Potter lifelong star and actor, but unexpectedly he also became the first celebrity to become a coronavirus hoax on Twitter. Earlier this month, when the coronavirus pandemic was spreading worldwide, a tweet from a fake BBC News account falsely claimed that the longtime actor had tested positive for coronavirus.

While his publicist denied the claim, the tweet finally went live for several hours and was liked and retweeted hundreds of times before Twitter suspended the account. Meanwhile, Radcliffe reacted with humor.

"I think it is just because I look bad all the time, so you can say it credibly about me. Because I am very pale," he said in a telephone interview with an Australian radio show, adding: "But, you are flattered. they chose me. "

In a new interview with Vulture, the man behind Harry Potter explained that he had been combed and made up before a theatrical performance when the artist gave him the false news.

"The hairdresser and make-up artist, a charming guy named Rob, turned around with a kind of knowing smile, and said, 'You have coronavirus'. I thought,' What? I'm sure not. I just did a play. "And he said," Yes, my niece texted me. She said, "Oh yeah, that guy has coronavirus." It was a lot like "Look at yourself. I don't know if you should work with this guy. He has a coronavirus."