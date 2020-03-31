Dallas ISD follows social distancing guidelines by having students pick up meals once a week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

In an effort to prevent students and parents from leaving their homes often, Dallas ISD has changed its take-away program, offering a week of meals that can be picked up once a week.

Students will now be able to pick up their free meals on Thursdays only from 10 a.m. at 1 p.m. on campuses across the district. The district will provide meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Previously, students and parents could pick up their meals on Mondays and Thursdays, but the district said it is following recommendations from the county and health officials by changing the focus once a week.

For a complete list of locations and addresses, visit the district website here.

On Monday, Dallas ISD also launched a program to bring meals to homeless students and families who cannot access take-out places.