Dallas Eatery Partners with Ride-Share for Shelter At Home Clients – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

It is a difficult time for local businesses and many are looking for creative ways to make money.

From takeaways to toilet paper and takeaways, the Commissary in downtown Dallas is doing everything it can to boost business.

"Every dollar matters," said Headington Companies Director of Food and Beverages Michael Siegel. “Every dollar you earn is another hour you can pay an employee to come to work. These are crazy times for restaurants. "

Today, the cafe is working with Alto to participate in the new Dallas-based on-demand lunch delivery service.

"We just launched lunch this week," said Alto co-founder and CEO Will Coleman. "We go to lunch every day from Monday to Friday. Partner with different local restaurants."

During the weekends, they will partner with farmers markets and also look for brunch and happy hour options.

"It's great because we can place large orders with our restaurants," said Coleman. "It keeps people off the road and off the lines, to go to the counters and really support local restaurants."

"Supporting the locals … I know a lot goes out there, but it is essential to keep businesses open right now and keep people employed," Siegel said.

If you are interested in this, you can order lunch on your phone or computer through the Alto website and receive it in 30 minutes.

At all participating restaurants, meals cost around $ 15. Shipping fee is $ 7 per order.