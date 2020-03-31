Dallas City Hall closed to the public indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas announced Monday night, City Hall is now closed to the public.

It is the city's latest effort to increase social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a brief statement, the city said: "To keep City of Dallas staff and residents healthy, City facilities will work remotely and effectively immediately. The City Council will only be accessible to residents who have an appointment. The city of Dallas is open and continues to operate. ”

Last week, the Dallas Department of Parks and Recreation announced that it would close the city's dog parks and all recreational services in the park.

Water fountains, restrooms, open game tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts, and mini soccer fields and all other amenities located within city parks now too they are off limits.

“Unfortunately, we cannot afford the risk of further transmission of the normal game that occurs on tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts within our parks. These recreational activities allow people to come together and involve close contact and contact of a surface that can be a source of contamination, ”said John D. Jenkins, Acting Director of Parks and Recreation. "This is the last step we can take to implement additional requirements for social distancing," he said.