Da Brat explains why she kept the relationship with Jessica Dupart a secret

Da Brat recently went viral after he went public with his girlfriend Jessica Dupart.

Da Brat spoke about The Ricky Smiley Morning Show about their romance and explained why she had chosen to keep it low at first. Da Brat says he was trying to protect his lady.

"I have always been an advocate of privacy to protect the interest of the other party involved because if you are not used to this life and the scrutiny it brings, it can break you," he said. "They've spoken to me for over 20 years or more, so my coat of arms is quite thick, so I learn what to say and what not to say."

He then added that in the 1990s, when he was at the peak of his music career, being gay was not widely accepted.

"I never confirmed anything because, you know, back in the '90s, it wasn't great, but when you're blessed and someone loves you like they've never loved you before," he said. "It is like a completely different experience. With new levels, new demons are coming and they come and go for us, but we don't care. We are strong and we can overcome anything together and I am very happy to say that I have someone like BB Judy."