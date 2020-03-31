Cynthia Bailey surprises her fans with a closet reveal – Watch her video

Cynthia Bailey made her fans happy when she posted a video with her closet reveal on her social media account. Check out the exciting clip below.

‘Closet Reveal🤍The🚪 is finally open! You probably remember how hot a mess my garbage room was hahaha. Well, it's not quite how I want it yet, but at the moment I love it. 😘 it out😘 Thank you @thekenyamoore for all your advice and for recommending your builder to help me solve it. I can't wait for your grim butt to pass Lake Bailey for final inspection🧐 @bravotv #rhoa #cynthiascloset #lakebailey #stayhomewithbravo, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: Una One of my favorite housewives! I love you so much!! Keep doing yourself !! "And another follower posted this:" I keep thinking about that walk in the closet you did a few years ago when you kept saying everything was 'classic' or timeless or something like that.

Another follower asked: ‘Much better than what we saw. Did Kenya really help you with the arrangement as we saw on TV? It looks neat and nice "and Cynthia replied:" @beypeyday @thekenyamoore gave me a lot of advice and I used the constructor that made her wardrobe. "

Someone said: love I love your home … it suits your personality 💯 … of all the houses, I love yours the most. The lake, the outdoors, comfort. It's just peaceful, quiet … a place I would love to have ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’

A follower told Cynthia, "It doesn't have to be big or great." It is beautiful and suits your personal style. "

One of Cynthia's fans exclaimed: ‘Obsessed! And I also saw the little sexy #curlyryder wig! I have been telling you for years that I am turning one of the guest rooms into my closet, but somehow I am always accommodating extra people … but I already got over it! It's closet time! OMG.

In other news, Cynthia was recently interviewed by her beautiful daughter in her backyard.



