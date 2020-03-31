Cuba has a history of sending medical teams to nations in crisis | Latin America

As the world struggles to stop COVID-19 claiming more lives, Cuba has sent 593 medical workers to 14 countries in its battles against the pandemic, its public health ministry said.

One of the first Cuban medical teams was sent to Italy on March 21 at the request Lombardy, its most affected region.

In recent days, Andorra, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Suriname, Jamaica, Haiti and the island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis also received Cuban medical missions

"#Cuba has extended a hand many times, but never so many in such a short time. In the last week, a Henry Reeve brigade has left with every sunrise. There are already 11 in total. There is no precedent," said José. Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban Minister of Health, tweeted the 28th of March.

Since then, three more medical missions have been dispatched. According to a statement on the website of the Cuban Ministry of Health, 179 doctors, 399 nurses and 15 health technologists have been sent as part of this initiative.

These medical workers belong to the Henry Reeve emergency medical contingent, a special unit led by the ministry and named in honor of a United States-born general who fought in Cuba's First War of Independence in the 19th century. century.

It was created in 2005 by the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and specializes in rapid medical response to natural disasters and outbreaks.

They don't have this problem that Boris Johnson has and that Trump has, which is that the public health response interferes with the private interest and the profit-making process. Helen Yaffe, Professor of Economic and Social History at the University of Glasgow.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, between 2005 and 2017, the unit helped 3.5 million people in 21 countries affected by disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, and epidemics, including the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

On March 18, a British cruise ship carrying several COVID-19 infected passengers was allowed to dock in a Cuban port, after other Caribbean countries rejected it. Some 680 passengers were flown back to the UK on chartered flights from Havana.

So far, Cuba has 170 confirmed cases and four deaths, at least two of which were foreign tourists. Like many other nations, it has banned foreigners from traveling to the country and has advised older people and people with underlying conditions to stay home.

But unlike other countries, it has not imposed a national blockade.

A history of Cuban medical internationalism.

Cuba's international medical reach goes back decades, to the first years of the Cuban Revolution.

Experts say years of investment in free healthcare and a burgeoning biotech industry have prepared their workforce to respond to emergencies

In 1960, a year after Castro assumed power, Cuba issued A team of doctors to Chile after a devastating earthquake that hit the country. Three years later, Havana sent medical workers to help newly independent Algeria build its health care sector.

According to Helen Yaffe, Professor of Economic and Social History at the University of Glasgow, free healthcare as a universal human right was a key tenet of the 1959 Cuban Revolution and laid the foundation for its medical internationalism: the idea and practice of send medical equipment. to support other nations.

Cuba developed its public health system, focusing on primary care and prevention, and built an international program that Yaffe says is based Charitable and offered free of charge until the early 2000s.

After Hugo Chávez came to power in Venezuela, Cuba began sending medical personnel and educators to help his Bolivarian revolution.

In exchange, Havana began buying Venezuelan oil at prices below market prices. Some 30,000 Cuban medical workers were issued in the first 10 years of the "Oil for Doctors,quot; program.

"It was when Venezuela said: & # 39; We can pay for this & # 39 ;, the possibility that Cuba used the export of medical professionals as a source of income for the country developed," Yaffe said.

Subsequently, Cuba established permanent medical missions in several countries, including South Africa, Brazil, Ecuador, Qatar and others, that would pay in foreign currency for them.

In the last 50 years, it is estimated that between 135,000 Y 400,000 Cuban doctors have been sent abroad.

Cuban doctors at the Crema field hospital during the emergency closure for Coronavirus in Italy, on March 23, 2020 (Filippo Venezia / EPA)

Meanwhile, the Cuban government has invested heavily in the biotech industry, which today is another source of foreign exchange for the small country.

In the 1980s, faced with several outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as dengue and meningitis, Cuban scientists hard work to develop drugs and vaccines and support a prevention-oriented health system.

"Biotechnology was one of the two,quot; revolutions within the revolution "in Cuba's health sector," said Gail Reed, founder of the Medical Education Cooperation with Cuba, a US nonprofit organization that promotes cooperation between the American, Cuban, and global health communities.

"Now, it is an inexhaustible source for health and also for the Cuban economy."

According to Reed, Cuba's biotech industry has developed successful medications, including a therapeutic lung cancer vaccine and Heberprot-P, which reduces the risk of amputation in patients affected by diabetic foot ulcers.

Its signature drug, recombinant interferon alpha-2B, has been used in the treatment of HIV and hepatitis and is now being used dice to patients with COVID-19, although its effectiveness has not yet been confirmed.

& # 39; Not an example to follow anymore & # 39;

But Cuba's international health initiatives have also been criticized, and some human rights groups accuse Havana of exploiting its medical workers.

Former members of Cuban medical missions abroad have alleged that they had to work in insecure environments and that their movements were monitored by government ministers.

Medical personnel working abroad on permanent medical missions reportedly receive between 10 and 25 percent of their wages, paid by the host country. The rest are allegedly sent to the Cuban government.

The United States, which has a strained relationship with Cuba and has imposed a trade embargo on it for decades, has characterized Cuban medical missions as "human trafficking,quot; and asked countries to stop accepting them.

In 2005, Washington rejected an offer by Castro to send Cuban doctors to US states devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

In 2019, Brazil, Ecuador and Bolivia ended their medical cooperation agreements with Cuba. The number of Cuban medical professionals fell from 50,000 in 2016 to 28,000 today.

According to Reed, Washington is trying to curb the sources of foreign exchange for the Cuban government.

"(It is) scandalous that the administration of the United States is arming the governments of poor countries to not accept medical equipment from Cuba," he said, adding that Cuban doctors volunteer for these missions out of solidarity and because they are still they earn more money abroad than at home.

Critics have also expressed concern about the deterioration of the state of some infrastructure and health services in Cuba.

They have argued that although the country has one of the highest doctor-patient ratios in the world, with 95,000 doctors treating its 11 million inhabitants, the quality of medical care has declined, as a result of a weak economy.

"(The) health infrastructure is in trouble, and they have a chronic shortage of health supplies, both medical equipment and medications," said Dr. Octavio Gomez Dantes, principal investigator at the National Institute of Public Health in Mexico. "Even the sanitation and water infrastructure is in poor condition, and that will eventually create major health problems."

The fall in oil prices and the economic and political crises in neighboring Venezuela have affected Cuba, leading the government to enforce strict price controls and energy rationing.

The United States has also imposed additional sanctions in an attempt to Pressure Havana abandons its support for the government of Nicholas Maduro in Caracas.

But according to Dantes, the United States sanctions alone cannot be blamed for Cuba's health problems and economic challenges. He said International missions have given rise to complaints of a shortage of medical personnel in the country.

"Cuba is no longer an example to follow. There are many health systems in the developing world, most of them financed with public resources, that are working much better. The Costa Rican health system, for example," he said.

The Cuban government did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment.

Despite the difficulties you are experiencing, Dantes considers the Cuban health system prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Cuba has had a very good epidemiological surveillance system," he said.

Yeffe is also convinced that Cuba can cope with the epidemic, because it has demonstrated that it is capable of mobilizing national resources and its population during natural disasters and health emergencies.

"They don't have the problem that (UK Prime Minister) Boris Johnson has and that (US President Donald) Trump has," he said, "which is that the public health response interferes with the private interest and the profit process." .