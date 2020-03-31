Cricket in Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar? Nasser Hussain seeks the cricket soul of India | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML602140da8c11f4a878d0762ce9c6b2f211% %MINIFYHTML602140da8c11f4a878d0762ce9c6b2f212%









Nasser Hussain discusses what sets Mumbai hitters apart from their peers and how important the role of Sachin Tendulkar's coach was in The Little Master's career.

Does the true soul of cricket reside in Mumbai? Nasser Hussain set out to answer that question a few years ago.

In our three-part series, the former England captain made his way to Mumbai, visiting the Maidans and some of the city's notable cricket figures, including Ravi Shastri, who insisted that the game is in the "blood,quot; of all the people of Mumbai.

With nearly a third of India's international runs scored by Mumbai hitters, Nasser discovers what sets players in that part of the county apart from their peers in episode two of our series.

Sunil Gavaskar explains how the "minimum,quot; requirement for Mumbai hitters is a century, and current India Ravi Shastri says difficult conditions for maids raise tight and compact players.

Nasser learns more about Vijay Merchant, who set the model for Mumbai hitters, and tries to figure out why Vinod Kambli played only 17 tests.

Furthermore, Sachin Tendulkar discusses the traits his trainer Ramakant Achrekar trained him, a man he always called Lord, while Nasser opens a great debate: Tendulkar or Gavaskar?

Gavaskar says that Tendulakar's "extraordinary,quot; ability to hit the ball good for running means that he can shade that argument …