COVID-19: & # 39; Panic & # 39; among Indian health workers due to shortage of PPE | India News

%MINIFYHTML7aa32bcc40f3eaeaa7ff4d731a06071d11% %MINIFYHTML7aa32bcc40f3eaeaa7ff4d731a06071d12%

In early March, a 37-year-old laboratory technician from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS) in the western state of Maharashtra became ill at a time when the coronavirus pandemic was still not high on the government's agenda. Indian.

"He had pneumonia in both lungs and his condition was severe enough to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU)," Dr. SP Kalantri, director professor of medicine at MGIMS, told Al Jazeera.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML7aa32bcc40f3eaeaa7ff4d731a06071d13% %MINIFYHTML7aa32bcc40f3eaeaa7ff4d731a06071d14%

The laboratory technician's breathing was assisted by mechanical ventilation.

%MINIFYHTML7aa32bcc40f3eaeaa7ff4d731a06071d15% %MINIFYHTML7aa32bcc40f3eaeaa7ff4d731a06071d16%

"Our nurses are trained to care for these patients day after day, it was not something new," said Kalantri, who is also the medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital managed by MGIMS.

"But there was a diagnostic possibility that he had COVID-19."

All MGIMS staff were nervous when they sent a sample to a regional laboratory in Nagpur city for analysis. They were concerned that if it turned out to be a COVID-19 infection, others might have become infected and, in turn, infected their families.

Staff at another hospital in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra and the country's financial center, had already been quarantined after a patient tested positive. So when the test came back negative, everyone at MGIMS breathed a sigh of relief.

A feeling of alarm

There is a sense of alarm among health professionals across India as the country crouches down in anticipation of what many believe will be a tsunami of coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation last Tuesday, announcing a national blockade for 21 days.

Government doctors walk to a bus to go to various districts as reinforcement in the city during a government-imposed national blockade (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

"It will help stop the spread of the virus to some degree, but it is also a time for health infrastructure to prepare," Dr. Yogesh Jain, a doctor working in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh state, told Al Jazeera.

Jain, like most medical professionals, is deeply concerned about the shortage of health protection supplies, such as masks, gloves, and coveralls, known as personal protective equipment (PPE).

"The prime minister said nothing about it," he said.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the government planned to purchase more PPE domestically and was also exploring imports from South Korea and China.

In Chhattisgarh, six cases so far have tested positive for COVID-19, one in the district where Jain works as a doctor. But the low number of registered cases across the country could be the result of strict government guidelines on who can be examined.

"In addition to those six reported cases, we have many patients showing symptoms of COVID-19," said Jain, who has no overalls or disposable 3-layer face masks, fewer than a dozen N-95 masks, and only a few sets. of gloves in your hospital.

Workers in bangalore roadside disinfectant spray during national closure (Jagadeesh NV / EPA)

"They think of their spouses and children,quot;

Minutes before speaking to Al Jazeera, Jain was attempting to transport a patient with COVID-19-like symptoms to the government medical school in Bilaspur city for a test.

The ambulance driver appeared without protective equipment. Jain wanted to give him overalls and a mask, but he couldn't, since he didn't have enough for himself.

"If I can't even ensure the safety of health workers, how can I ask them to do their job?" I ask.

MGIMS's Kalantri said anxiety was widespread among his staff. "Doctors are also human beings. They read about the death of health workers in China, Italy or the UK, and fear begins to make its way into their conscience. They think of their spouse and children at home."

Experts attribute the current EPP shortage to government mismanagement.

The minutes of a meeting, which Al Jazeera has seen, held by the Ministry of Textiles on March 18, stated that the Ministry of Health would require more than 700,000 protective overalls, six million N-95 masks and 10 million masks of 3 layers until the end of May.

Estimates are very conservative in the eyes of industry watchers. According to the India-wide Drug Action Network, the need for overalls, for example, could increase to 500,000 per day. At the same meeting, the ministry also noted that "there is a shortage of material and the supply rate is not meeting the growing demand."

The government had also heeded the World Health Organization (WHO) warnings of the impending global shortage of PPE on February 27, and called on industries to increase production by just 40 percent.

In late January, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification prohibiting the export of all PPE. But that order was amended a week later, on February 8, to allow the export of surgical masks and gloves.

It was only on March 19 that the government banned the export of raw materials used to make PPE.

Despite repeated attempts, Al Jazeera was unable to reach Lav Agarwal, the spokesman for the health ministry. The questions were also sent by email, sms, WhatsApp, but received no answer until the time of the article's publication.

Government doctors board a bus in Kolkata (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

A human tragedy

"Indian manufacturers have been urging the government to store materials since early February and impose anti-profit measures. However, by the time an order was received, the price of the components needed to make cape masks had risen,quot; from 250 per kg to 3,000 per kg, "Sanjiiiv Relhan, president of the Association of Preventive Clothing Manufacturers of India, told local media.

Meanwhile, a shortage of EPP is forcing some doctors to wear raincoats and motorcycle helmets, according to a Reuters report on Tuesday.

The shortage comes amid a humanitarian crisis due to the government shutdown, with tens of thousands of migrant workers fleeing cities to reach their homes in rural areas. This massive exodus of people runs the risk of infections spreading from cities to rural areas, which could be catastrophic for the country of 1.3 billion people. While the number of reported cases has crossed 1,200 with 32 deaths, many believe that India's low testing rate makes those statistics meaningless.

Jain says he expects the cost of the delays to be borne by health professionals.

"It is going to be chaos," he said.

"I think even health professionals who are committed to the job, for fear of the pandemic and for their own lives, could leave the front line."