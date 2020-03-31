Court of Appeals approves Texas abortion ban during coronavirus outbreak | USA News

%MINIFYHTML7dbc13eb5032244ea0f435dae098399811% %MINIFYHTML7dbc13eb5032244ea0f435dae098399812%

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that Texas may go ahead with plans to temporarily ban most abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay on a lower court ruling that had blocked Texas' enforcement of the ban.



The ruling comes amid a broader effort by several conservative states to stop the proceedings, an effort that abortion rights groups have called an attempt to "exploit." a crisis to ban essential care. "



Texas officials say the ban is necessary to preserve medical supplies for health workers who are responding to the coronavirus, but abortion rights advocates say Texas and other states are using the pandemic as an excuse to block the access to the procedure.

In a 2-1 opinion, the appeals court ruled that the lower court order, issued Monday, would be suspended until a Texas appeal is considered. The two judges were mostly nominated for their positions by President Donald Trump and former President George W. Bush.

"The temporary stay ordered this afternoon rightly prioritizes supplies and personal protective equipment for medical professionals who need it," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement released after the decision.

Circuit Court Judge James Dennis, who was appointed by former Democratic President Bill Clinton, disagreed and wrote, "A federal judge has already concluded that irreparable harm would flow by allowing the executive order to ban abortions during this critical time."

The ruling comes after federal judges in two other states on Monday temporarily blocked similar measures. Along with Texas, federal judges in Ohio and Alabama on Monday blocked the bans as unconstitutional.

Lawsuits were also filed in Iowa and Oklahoma after the governors of those states similarly ordered to stop non-emergency procedures and specifically included abortion among them.

The lawsuits were filed by Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and local attorneys in each state.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Friday that abortions were included in his executive order prohibiting all elective surgeries and minor medical procedures until April 7, unless the procedure was necessary to avoid serious risks to the mother's health. Stitt said the order was necessary to help preserve the state's limited supply of personal protective equipment, such as surgical masks and gloves.

Monday night, the US District Judge. USA Myron Thompson issued a temporary restraining order against the Alabama order, saying the ruling will run until April 13 while considering additional arguments.

Thompson wrote the state's concerns about the preservation of medical equipment during the pandemic, does not "overcome the serious and, in some cases, permanent damages imposed by the denial of an individual's right to privacy."

Lawyers for Alabama clinics said the facility had canceled appointments for 17 people scheduled for this week.

"Patients who have already had their appointments canceled were devastated; in many cases, the calls that canceled the appointments ended in tears," the lawyers for the clinics wrote.

Alabama closed many nonessential businesses with a state health order, effective Saturday. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday morning that the state would not offer a "general exemption,quot; to abortion clinics.

A spokesman for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Pat garrett he defended that state's ban, saying the governor "is focused on protecting Iowa residents from an unprecedented public health disaster, and suspended all surgeries and elective procedures to preserve Iowa's health resources."

The Iowa lawsuit said abortion procedures do not require the extensive use of medical equipment and do not use N95 respirators, the devices with the shortest supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Patient abortions will be delayed and, in some cases, be denied entirely," the lawsuit says. "As a result, Iowa patients will be forced to carry pregnancies to term, resulting in a deprivation of their fundamental right to determine when and whether to have a child or to add to their existing families."

The lawsuits seek court orders to suspend abortion-related actions and request immediate hearings of judges.