Coronavirus Updates: Metro Mobility Delivering Groceries, Essentials for Customers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Metro Mobility is also doing its best to help serve its customers by delivering groceries and basic household items.

The transit system offers this service free of charge to certified passengers, who cannot use the regular bus service due to a disability or health condition.

On Monday, Up News Info-TV caught a glimpse of this gathering at Jerry & # 39; s in Woodbury.

Metro Mobility customers who want this service should call to schedule a pickup and delivery time. They have a limit of four bags.