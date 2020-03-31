Coronavirus updates for March 30, 2020

1:45 a. M.
Empire State Building lights honor first responders
One of New York City's most iconic landmarks is give a light show to pay tribute to medical workers treating patients with coronavirus. The lights on top of the Empire State Building flickered red and white as they spun around its famous spire on Monday night, to resemble the lights accompanying a siren.
And the upper floors had flashing, heartbeat-like red lights in what is called "America's heartbeat."
The light show will continue until the end of the month and includes a 9 p.m. synchronized performance set in "Empire State of Mind,quot; by Alicia Keys.
12:49 a. M.
Conversely, the Los Angeles sheriff allowed the arms dealers to remain open during the pandemic
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was sued by gun rights groups after trying to shut down firearms dealers during the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday that he is abandoning the effort. The sheriff said he is listening to a notice issued by the federal Department of Homeland Security on Saturday that listed arms and ammunition traffickers as "essential workers for critical infrastructure."
Villanueva called the non-binding memorandum "persuasive,quot; and announced that his department will not order or recommend closing businesses that sell or repair firearms or ammunition in the nation's most populous county.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said each of the state's 58 counties can decide for itself whether to list firearm dealers as nonessential businesses that should be subject to closure as the state seeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
– The Associated Press
11:52 PM
NCAA will give spring athletes an additional year of eligibility
The NCAA voted Monday to allow Division I spring sports athletes who shortened their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility. The additional year of eligibility will be awarded to all spring sports athletes, regardless of their current class.
The decision does not guarantee that current seniors will continue to receive financial aid if they return for the additional year, according to The Associated Press.
Winter sports, such as basketball, were not included in the decision. Although the winter season was shortened (NCAA basketball conference tournaments and men's and women's basketball tournaments were noticeably suspended or canceled), the NCAA Division I Council excluded those sports because the athletes had completed most or all of the regular seasons.
– The Associated Press
11.00 PM
Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue Offers "Virtual Tours,quot;
A California animal sanctuary opens its doors to visitors and offers "virtual tours,quot; this week. Lions Tigers & Bears at Alpine will offer a behind-the-scenes tour on Facebook and Instagram that will be available Wednesday through Friday.
Workers will answer questions any viewer may have about the more than a dozen species that reside at Lions Tigers & Bears. According to a press release, "all animals have their own unique rescue story, and they have all been victims of the exotic animal trade."
The nonprofit organization has been closed to the public in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to San Diego PBS affiliate KPBS, the county where Alpine is located has reported 603 confirmed cases and seven deaths.
8:02 PM
The pandemic seriously affects restaurant owners and employees
With restaurants and bars across the country closed or limited to takeout, the industry lost an estimated $ 25 billion in sales in the first three weeks of March. Three million jobs have been lost during the same period.
In the first three weeks of March, restaurant sales fell 47% across the country. Seven out of 10 homeowners laid off employees and cut work hours, and according to industry analysts, 5 to 7 million people could lose their jobs in the coming weeks.
Waitress Emily Tucker has already lost hers, forcing her to stand in line for free food in Houston. "If this goes on for months and more, I think I start looking for another career, which has been my whole life, so I don't want to," said Tucker.
Read more here.
7:48 PM / March 30, 2020
"I Never Felt Alone,quot;: First Washington, D.C., Patient Fighting Coronavirus
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States continues to rise, but there is reason to hope. The Rev. Tim Cole, the leader of the historic Christ Church Georgetown, was the first person in Washington DC to test positive for the coronavirus. He was recently released from the hospital after a week-long battle with the disease.
"Up News Info Evening News,quot; presenter Norah O & # 39; Donnell spoke to Cole about her experience with the deadly virus.
Read more here.
7:45 PM / March 30, 2020
More than 5,000 NYPD officers reported ill on Monday
According to the department, more than 5,000 uniformed members of the New York police force, 14.4% of the uniformed workforce, fell ill Monday. More than 800 uniformed members and 100 civilian members have tested positive for the virus.
Updated 7:04 PM / March 30, 2020
First member of the US service. USA Coronavirus dies
A New Jersey National Guard member died of coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Defense Department statement Monday, making him the first known service member to die of the virus. The patient had been hospitalized since March 21.
"Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense, as we have lost our first active, reserve, or on-call US service member to Coronavirus," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in the statement.
"This is a staggering loss to our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers, and the entire National Guard community. The news of this loss strengthens our determination to work increasingly closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19. "
6:54 PM / March 30, 2020
Fauci believes the coronavirus will return in the fall, but it will be a "totally different ball game,quot;
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that he "would anticipate,quot; that the coronavirus will return in the fall, but that it will be a "totally different ball game,quot; if that happens.
"There will be several things that would be different," said Dr. Fauci. "Our ability to get out, test, identify, isolate and trace contacts will be much better than it was just a couple of months ago."
"Additionally, we have a series of clinical trials looking at a variety of therapeutic interventions …" added Dr. Fauci. "And most importantly, as I have mentioned to you many times at these briefings, we have a vaccine that is on the way and many other candidates."
"What we are going through now will be more than just lessons learned," Fauci concluded. "There will be things that are available to us that we didn't have before."
6:45 PM / March 30, 2020
"It is a war without bullets,quot;: first-hand accounts of health workers
On this "National Doctors Day,quot; on Monday there are urgent calls for help from doctors and nurses who risk their lives while treating patients with coronavirus. President Trump said Monday that he is considering paying risks to health workers, but gave no details.
The endless echo of sirens, a warning about the state of our nation's hospitals. From Illinois to Arizona and in the most affected state: New York.
"It is a war without bullets," said Dr. Joaquín Morante, an ICU physician at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where six people died overnight. "To be covered in COVID: it is to enter the hospital and feel that each part of the hospital is a dirty area."
Read more accounts here.
6:06 PM / March 30, 2020
167 inmates and 114 employees in New York jails test positive
As of Monday morning, 167 inmates and 114 employees in New York City jails have tested positive for coronavirus, a Department of Corrections spokesman said in a statement. They have been advised to self-quarantine and officials were working to identify who may have had close contact with them.
"The health and well-being of our staff and detainees is our top priority," the statement said.
5:49 PM / March 30, 2020
Trump says the FDA has approved a kit that can disinfect N95 masks
President Trump announced Monday that the FDA approved a sterilization kit from the Battelle company that can disinfect N95 masks, which many hospitals say are scarce.
"Each machine can disinfect 120,000 masks per day," said Trump. "It will be like a new one. It can go up to 20 times for each mask."
He continued, "So each mask can go through this process 20 times. And they have two in Ohio, one in New York, and one will soon be shipped to Seattle, Washington. And also to Washington, DC So that will make a tremendous difference in the masks ".
5:46 PM / March 30, 2020
Abortion to Resume in Texas, Despite Attorney General's Orders
A federal judge stopped the temporary abortion ban in Texas on Monday afternoon, allowing the procedure to resume despite the state's suspension of "nonessential,quot; procedures, which explicitly included terminating the pregnancy. Judge Lee Yeakel wrote in the nine-page court filing that the Texas directive to ban the procedure would cause patients "to suffer serious and irreparable harm."
Last Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered to immediately suspend all abortion services, with the limited exception of those that are "necessary to preserve the life or health,quot; of the patient. Violators faced "fines of up to $ 1,000 or 180 days in jail."
Read more here.
5:21 PM / March 30, 2020
More than 1 million Americans have been tested, says Trump
President Trump announced Monday that more than 1 million Americans have been screened for the coronavirus. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar added that the United States is now testing approximately 100,000 samples per day, which Azar described as "a level that no other country has reached."
5:04 PM / March 30, 2020
DC Mayor issues order to stay home
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a stay-at-home order Monday, prohibiting residents from leaving their homes for essential purposes or limited recreational activities. The mayor also said that those who intentionally violate the order and are convicted of a misdemeanor will be subject to a maximum of 90 days in prison and a fine of up to $ 5,000.
"Staying home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire COVID-19 community," Bowser wrote on Twitter. "A lot of people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people that's the way it is, by staying home."
4:41 PM / March 30, 2020
Florida pastor arrested after seeing church packed for Sunday service
A Florida pastor was arrested Monday, a day after his church was packed with worshipers, despite a local "home security,quot; order designed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to WTSP-TV, an affiliate. from Up News Info Tampa. A live broadcast of the service at The River at Tampa Bay Church showed its crowded main shrine.
According to WTSP, the sheriff told church leaders that they were directly violating the order issued by Hillsborough County officials and that it went into effect on Friday. It requires companies and organizations deemed essential to meet social distancing guidelines and keep people 6 feet apart or close.
"We received an anonymous notice that Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne rejected a request to temporarily stop holding large meetings at his church," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. Instead, he was encouraging his large congregation to meet at his church. "
Read more here.
4:36 PM / March 30, 2020
World Trade Center will light up in red, white, and blue on Monday night
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the World Trade Center will light up in red, white and blue on Monday night to honor the nation's collective effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are dealing with a serious and deadly situation right now, and it is more important than politics and more important than partisanship," Cuomo said in a statement. "This is a war and if there is division at this time, the virus will defeat us."
"This virus does not discriminate: it attacks everyone and attacks everywhere," added Cuomo. "There are no red states, no blue states, no red victims, no blue victims. It is red, white, and blue. If there was ever a time for unity, this is the time."
3:55 PM / March 30, 2020
Rural state governors tell Trump they need tests and medical supplies.
Governors of several states told President Trump on Monday that they are having trouble acquiring vital supplies to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, warning that despite the worsening situation in New York and other urban areas, the parts are more sparingly Populated areas of the country also need help. .
In response to requests for more test kits, Trump said: "I haven't heard of testing in weeks," according to an audio recording of the call between the president and the governors obtained by Up News Info News.
During the hour-long call, the Democratic and Republican Governors detailed how they are struggling to obtain the protective equipment that doctors and nurses will need to treat the sick and the test kits needed to determine if sick residents are suffering from COVID- 19.
Read more here.
3:50 PM / March 30, 2020
Coronavirus "Could Kill,quot; Tribal Nations, Warns New Mexico Governor
Several governors of rural states alerted President Trump during a phone call Monday that they are struggling to obtain urgently needed medical supplies and test equipment. In the call, New Mexico Governor Michele Lujan Grisham noted "incredible spikes,quot; of infection in the Navajo Nation, according to audio obtained by Up News Info News.
"We are seeing incredible spikes in the Navajo Nation," he said, adding: "The infection rate, at least on the New Mexico side, although we have several Arizona residents in our hospitals, we are very much seeing a higher hospitalization rate. , a much younger rate of hospitalization, a much faster rate of ventilation for this population. And we are seeing it double every day and a half. "
"Wow. That's something," Mr. Trump replied, according to the audio.
"And it could wipe out those tribal nations," he warned.
"We will build that hospital for you as fast as we can," the president said.
3:31 PM / March 30, 2020
The Italian cardinal major tests positive
Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, vicar of Pope Francis for the archdiocese of Rome, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Reuters news agency. De Donatis is now the highest-ranking Catholic official to announce a positive diagnosis for the virus.
The 66-year-old man has had no recent contact with Pope Francis, Reuters reported. The virus has killed more than 11,000 people in Italy and infected more than 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Updated 3:20 PM / March 30, 2020
Five MTA workers die from coronavirus
The New York City Metropolitan Transit Authority announced Monday that five of its employees have died of complications from the coronavirus. The MTA identified the five workers as track worker Scott Elijah, cleaner Caridad Santiago, bus operator Ernesto Hernández, supervisor Victor Zapana, and bus mechanic Warren Tucker.
"We are heartbroken at the deaths of five heroic members of the New York City transit family," the organization said in a statement. "Scott, Caridad, Ernesto, Victor and Warren were all inspiring and valued colleagues, well loved and respected by their coworkers."
"They dedicated their lives to serving the public and keeping New Yorkers on the move. This is a tragic loss for the city. Their families and friends are in our prayers during this incredibly difficult and painful time."
Updated 2:56 PM / March 30, 2020
Virginia Governor issues state order to stay home
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a state order to stay home Monday in response to the pandemic. The order, which will take effect immediately, will remain in effect until June 10, his office said in a statement.
All residents must stay home unless they go to work, seek medical attention, or obtain food or recipes.
"We are in a public health crisis and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly," Northam said in a statement. "Our message to Virginians is clear: Stay home. We know that this virus is spread primarily through person-to-person contact, and that is why it is so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing."
With Northam's announcement, at least 29 states have issued similar orders across the country.
1:50 PM / March 30, 2020
Cuomo to Healthcare Workers Nationwide: "Please Come to New York,quot;
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo asked Monday health workers across the country to help the state respond to the virus. "I ask healthcare workers across the country: If things are not urgent in your own community, come to New York," Cuomo said at a press conference.
Cuomo said the state would return the favor to other communities affected by the pandemic. "We need help for the nurses. We need help for the doctors," he said in Twitter.
As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 60,000 cases of coronavirus in New York State and more than 1,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
1:32 PM / March 30, 2020
Five states face legal challenges over abortion ban
In a series of legal presentations Monday, a coalition of abortion advocates presented challenges in four states (Alabama, Iowa, Ohio, and Oklahoma) over directives to temporarily ban the procedure amid the coronavirus outbreak. State officials say the orders are intended to preserve much-needed medical resources, but abortion rights activists say the orders are an "excuse to attack essential and urgent medical procedures like abortion."
The organizations, which include Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Center for Reproductive Rights, petition district courts throughout the South and Midwest to block states from stopping abortion services as part of the directives. to suspend "non-essential,quot; medical procedures.
Last week, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights also filed a lawsuit against Texas for its temporary suspension of all abortion services "not medically necessary to preserve the life or health,quot; of the patient. Those who violate the state order face "fines of up to $ 1,000 or 180 days in jail."
Read more here.
Updated 1:26 PM / March 30, 2020
300 fans heading to New Jersey
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Monday that his state is receiving 300 fans from the national reserve. "Fans are our number one need right now. I will not stop fighting for the equipment we need to save as many lives as we can," Murphy tweeted.
Updated 12:27 PM / March 30, 2020
Macy & # 39; s will license most of its 130,000 workers
Macy & # 39; s Inc. said Monday it will suspend most of its 130,000 employees this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak, which has forced the company to close all its 839 Macy & # 39; s, Bloomingdale & # 39; s and BlueMercury stores, has had a "high cost,quot; in business, the company said in a statement.
Macy & # 39; s Inc. still relies heavily on physical store sales. "While the digital business remains open, we have lost most of our sales due to store closings," the company said.
Read more here.
11:48 a.m. / March 30, 2020
Experts: GM was already moving fast when Trump activated the Defense Production Law
Twelve days ago, General Motors put hundreds of workers on an urgent project to build breathing machines as hospitals and governors called for more in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
But President Trump, alleging that the company was not moving fast enough, on Friday invoked the Defense Production Act, which gives the government broad authority to direct companies to meet national defense needs.
Peter Navarro, Trump's manufacturing policy aide, said Saturday that the act needed to be invoked because GM "was delayed for days,quot; by committing to investments to start manufacturing fans at an automotive electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana.
Just days before, Trump had been holding GM and Ford back as examples of companies willingly responding to the outbreak without the need for him to invoke the act. Then on Friday, he criticized GM on Twitter and during his daily shuffle briefing. On Sunday, he praised the company again during another briefing: "General Motors is doing a fantastic job. I don't think we have to worry about them any more."
But GM says it has been following the same course the entire time.
–Associated Press
11:39 AM / March 30, 2020
Pregnant women in New York will no longer be forced to give birth alone due to coronavirus
Last week, some hospitals in New York said they would ban spouses, partners, trainers, and other visits to labor and delivery rooms as a safety measure for the coronavirus, sparking fear and outrage from expectant mothers and their families. .
At least two New York hospital systems planned to implement the restriction, but on Saturday, the state government stepped in to ensure that hospitals cannot compel women to give birth alone. "In no New York hospital will a woman be forced to be alone when she gives birth. Not now, never," Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted Saturday.
11:31 AM / March 30, 2020
Maryland becomes the 28th state to face a strict order to stay home
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an order to stay home for his state, citing the rapidly growing coronavirus outbreak in his state and the region surrounding Washington D.C.
"Unfortunately, the number of deaths here in Maryland has tripled, from 5 to 15, over the weekend," said Hogan. "This virus is spreading rapidly and exponentially." He specifically quoted the group at a Mount Airy nursing home, where he said 67 residents had tested positive and 27 staff members showed symptoms.
From 8 p.m. Hogan said Monday that "no Maryland resident should leave their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention or for other necessary purposes."
"Only essential companies can remain open in Maryland. And those companies should do everything possible to reduce those operations to reduce the number of staff required, limit in-person interactions with customers as much as they can, and institute teleworking for everything. practical staff. "
Maryland is the 28th state to impose such an order in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease.
9:32 AM / March 30, 2020
Navy hospital ship arrives in New York City
A 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship arrived at the port of New York on Monday morning to help alleviate the coronavirus crisis affecting the city's hospitals. The USNS Comfort, which was sent to New York City after September 11, will be used to treat patients who do not have coronavirus, while hospitals treat people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
In addition to the 1,000 beds, the Comfort has 12 operating rooms that could be operational within 24 hours.
The ship's arrival comes as the death toll in the state of New York from the coronavirus outbreak rose to more than 1,000 on Sunday, less than a month after the state's first known infection. Most of those deaths have occurred in the past few days.
Across the country, the only other hospital ship in the United States Navy, the USNS Mercy, was "open to business,quot; on a virtually identical mission and with very similar capabilities.
Vice Admiral Matt Nathan told Up News Info News Jonathan Vigliotti last week that the primary role of both ships "would be to unzip current ground hospitals in those cities of non-COVID patients who still need hospital care."
–Up News Info / AP
10:57 AM / March 30, 2020
British Prince Charles emerged from week of self-isolation after positive COVID-19 test
Britain Prince Charles is out of self-isolationSeven days after she was first diagnosed with the coronavirus, her office confirmed it on Monday. The heir to the throne tested positive last week, making him one of the world's highest-profile figures for contracting the virus.
Prince Charles isolated himself in Scotland in the royal state of Balmoral, according to BBC News. He was showing mild symptoms. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, did not test positive. She is still isolated as a precaution until the end of the week.
"Having consulted with his physician, the Prince of Wales is now without self-isolation," according to a statement provided by Charles's official residence, Clarence House, on Monday. The 71-year-old man is the father of Prince William and Prince Harry and is the first to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
10:30 a.m. / March 30, 2020
US Army Says Nearly 600 Active Duty Troops Now Positive for COVID-19
The United States Department of Defense has confirmed more than 1,000 cases of the new coronavirus among military personnel, personnel, and family members.
Those infected include 569 active duty members, 220 civilian employees, 64 contract workers employed by the Pentagon, and 190 dependent military family members.
La Armada ha sido la rama más gravemente afectada, con más de dos docenas de casos confirmados solo en un solo portaaviones.
10:24 AM / 30 de marzo de 2020
Pintura de Van Gogh robada del museo holandés que está cerrada para detener la propagación del coronavirus
Un museo holandés que actualmente está cerrado para evitar la propagación del coronavirus dijo el lunes que una pintura de Vincent van Gogh prestada para una exposición fue robado en una redada durante la noche. El museo Singer Laren al este de Amsterdam dice que "Spring Garden,quot; del maestro holandés fue tomado en las primeras horas del lunes.
El director del museo, Evert van Os, dijo que la institución que alberga la colección de la pareja estadounidense William y Anna Singer está "enojada, sorprendida, triste,quot; por el robo de la pintura.
El valor de la obra, que fue prestada por el Museo Groninger en la ciudad holandesa de Groningen, en el norte de Holanda, no se supo de inmediato. Police are investigating the robbery.
–Associated Press
10:10 AM / 30 de marzo de 2020
El controvertido líder de Hungría gana el derecho de gobernar por decreto en medio de la crisis del coronavirus
El parlamento húngaro aprobó un proyecto de ley el lunes primer ministro nacionalista Viktor Orban dice que necesita luchar contra la nueva pandemia de coronavirus. Los críticos en el país y en el extranjero han condenado la "ley de defensa contra el coronavirus,quot;, diciendo que le da a Orban un poder innecesario e ilimitado en una artimaña para consolidar su liderazgo en lugar de combatir el virus.
Después de declarar un estado de emergencia el 11 de marzo, el nuevo proyecto de ley le dará a Orban el poder de gobernar en gran medida por decreto indefinidamente hasta que el gobierno decida que la crisis pandémica ha terminado.
El proyecto de ley elimina el requisito actual para que los parlamentarios aprueben cualquier extensión a los límites de tiempo de los decretos. También introduce penas de prisión de hasta cinco años para cualquiera que difunda "falsedades,quot; sobre el virus o las medidas contra él, avivando nuevas preocupaciones por la libertad de prensa.
Apodado el "Viktator,quot;, Orban fue demandado por la Unión Europea en 2012 por medidas antidemocráticas y vio a su partido político, Fidesz, suspendido por el bloque de votación internacional a principios de este año. En 2016, ex presidente Bill Clinton dijo Hungría quería convertirse en una "dictadura autoritaria,quot; bajo Orban. El presidente Trump, sin embargo, tiene dio la bienvenida a Orban a la Casa Blanca.
–Up News Info / AFP
9:47 a.m. / 30 de marzo de 2020
La escasez de mascarillas en las reservas se convierte en un problema político en un año electoral
Durante más de 15 años, el "Proyecto BioShield,quot; ha guiado el plan del gobierno federal para amenazas y crisis de salud globales como COVID-19, acumulando vacunas y otros suministros críticos en el Arsenal nacional estratégico.
Las prioridades allanaron el camino para cientos de millones de dólares en nuevas vacunas contra la viruela y antibióticos de ántrax, pero como el coronavirus se ha extendido a nivel mundial, la reserva de EE. USA Tenía solo 30 millones de máscaras para profesionales de la salud, ni mucho menos la cantidad necesaria.
Ahora en un año electoral, político los líderes niegan la responsabilidad, ya que el público trata de entender lo que llevó a la escasez nacional de las mascarillas faciales N95 relativamente baratas, la protección recomendada por los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC).
Una revisión de Up News Info News revela que durante la última década, una combinación de prioridades diferentes, falta de fondos y capacidad de respuesta lenta contribuyó al déficit de máscaras, dejando a miles de profesionales médicos ahora en mayor riesgo de contraer COVID-19.
9:11 a.m. / 30 de marzo de 2020
El principal epidemiólogo del Reino Unido dice que las medidas de bloqueo ayudan, la epidemia "casi se está desacelerando,quot;
Uno de los científicos que asesora al gobierno británico sobre la pandemia de coronavirus dice que hay indicios de que el bloqueo efectivo de gran parte del país está funcionando.
El profesor Neil Ferguson le dijo a la Radio BBC que la cantidad de nuevos ingresos hospitalarios en todo el Reino Unido lo llevó a creer que la epidemia estaba "a punto de desacelerarse,quot; como resultado de las medidas de distanciamiento social que el gobierno ha impuesto en las últimas dos semanas.
"Todavía no está estancado, por lo que los números pueden aumentar cada día, pero la tasa de ese aumento se ha ralentizado,quot;, dijo.
Ferguson, who had to self-isolate himself a couple weeks ago after showing signs of the COVID-19 illness, said the number of deaths would continue to rise daily as it is a lagging indicator. At least 1,228 people in the U.K. who have tested positive for the virus have died.
The epidemiologist thinks that between 3% to 5% of people in London may have been infected, and between 2% and 3% in the country as a whole.
–Up News Info/AP
9:00 AM / March 30, 2020
German state finance chief apparently commits suicide, citing fear over virus response
The Finance Minister of the German state of Hesse, Thomas Schäfer, has been found dead after apparently committing suicide. He was reportedly worried about the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Schäfer was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel,amp;#39;s Christian Democrats (CDU) party and had been Hesse,amp;#39;s Finance Minister for 10 years. In a suicide note he described his fears over his government,amp;#39;s handling of the health crisis, and whether it would be possible to meet the public,amp;#39;s expectations in terms of financial relief.
His body was found on train tracks near the city of Wiesbaden on Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and two children.
–Anna Noryskiewicz
8:45 AM / March 30, 2020
U.S. Army has to help staff field hospitals while also remaining ready for war
The United States Army is opening the first field hospital for civilians in New York City Monday. The new medical facility at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan is designed to handle non-COVID-19 patients, freeing existing New York hospitals to expand their fight against the coronavirus.
That fight against COVID-19 is unlike any other Army chief of staff General James McConville, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, has seen. "You,amp;#39;re in a war against an invisible threat," he told medics at the Javits Center.
Starting Monday, the hospital will be running can help save about 1,000 lives at a time. By next week, there will be 3,000 beds.
McConville told "Up News Info This Morning,quot; co-host Tony Dokoupil the playbook could be used nationwide. Click here to read more.
8:17 AM / March 30, 2020
Largest U.S. medical supply stockpile "very stressed," former director says
The former director of the largest U.S. stockpile of medical supplies says we may not have enough masks, gowns and ventilators to meet the needs of doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus.
"The system is very stressed," said Greg Burel, who retired in January after 12 years as director of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), the nation,amp;#39;s $8 billion supply of medical equipment, drugs and protective gear.
"The Strategic National Stockpile is that very last lifeline," Burel told Up News Info News,amp;#39; Catherine Herridge. "It doesn,amp;#39;t have everything in unlimited resources that people would like it to have."
The U.S. began tapping the stockpile earlier this month, shipping supplies across the country from government warehouses.
"It would never have been possible, even with virtually unlimited funds, to supply everything that,amp;#39;s going to be needed for this event, from the Strategic National Stockpile," he said.
7:57 AM / March 30, 2020
New dates announced for delayed Tokyo Olympics
Los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio se abrirán el próximo año en el mismo horario programado para los juegos de este año.
Los organizadores de Tokio dijeron el lunes que la ceremonia de apertura tendrá lugar el 23 de julio de 2021, casi exactamente un año después de que los juegos comenzaran este año.
La semana pasada, el COI y los organizadores japoneses pospusieron los Juegos Olímpicos hasta 2021 debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.
This year,amp;#39;s games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on August 9. The near exact one-year delay will see the rescheduled closing ceremony on August 8.
–Associated Press
7:47 AM / March 30, 2020
New York still America,amp;#39;s virus epicenter, but other states,amp;#39; also seeing a sharp rise
More than 143,000 coronavirus cases have been reported across the United States, and more than 2,500 people have died. New York has the most cases by far with more than 59,000, but the numbers are going up rapidly in other states, too, including Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois and California.
While the total number is still lower than in those hard-hit states, Texas saw the largest single-day increase in cases Sunday, with a 38% jump bringing the tally to 2,823, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Connecticut, and South Dakota where there are now at least 90 cases, also saw jumps Sunday of greater than 30%.
Watch the video below for David Begnaud,amp;#39;s report on how bad experts believe the outbreak in the U.S. could get.
7:36 AM / March 30, 2020
U.S. aircraft carrier stuck in Guam as 2 dozen crew test positive for COVID-19
The Navy is the U.S. military service hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis, and it,amp;#39;s been forced to sideline a symbol of American sea power.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt was docked in Guam after being hit by a wave of infections following a port visit in Vietnam. The carrier has a crew of more than 5,000 sailors and Marines. At least two dozen have tested positive for the virus. The setback may be short-lived, but it highlights the Navy,amp;#39;s vulnerability to the global-circling disease. It also may be a harbinger of setbacks ahead for a sea service that cannot avoid close-quarters training and operations.
In a statement published Thursday, the U.S. Pacific Command said the Roosevelt,amp;#39;s crew would be limited to the pier, to which no personnel from the major American base on the island would be given access.
"We,amp;#39;re taking this day by day. Our top two priorities are taking care of our people and maintaining mission readiness. Both of those go hand in glove," Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said in the statement. "We are confident that our aggressive response will keep USS Theodore Roosevelt able to respond to any crisis in the region."
–Up News Info/AP
7:08 AM / March 30, 2020
Florida church jammed for Sunday service despite pandemic
A Florida church was packed with worshippers Sunday despite a local "safer-at-home,quot; order designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19, reports Up News Info Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV. A live-stream of the service at The River at Tampa Bay Church showed its crowded main sanctuary.
WTSP says the sheriff told church leaders they were in direct violation of the order, which was issued by Hillsborough County officials and went into effect Friday. It requires that businesses and organizations considered essential abide by social distancing guidelines and keep people six feet away from each other or shut down.
Attorneys for local officials and the church were working to resolve things as quickly as possible, WTSP reported.
Click here to read more.
6:54 AM / March 30, 2020
A grim milestone passed, but a glimmer hope for COVID-19-battered Spain
Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy. With a population of 47 million, the country,amp;#39;s tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday, a rise of 8% from a previous day.
Monday also saw 812 new fatalities confirmed, bringing the country,amp;#39;s toll to 7,300 since the outbreak started in earnest in early March, Spain,amp;#39;s Health Ministry said in a statement.
Despite the grim milestone, it was the first decline in deaths reported in a 24-hour period that Spain had seen in several days. Even the 8% rise in new infections represented a slower growth rate, and brought hope that the peak of Spain,amp;#39;s outbreak could be approaching.
At least six of Spain,amp;#39;s 17 regions are at their limit of ICU beds and three more were close to it, authorities said, while frantic construction of field hospitals continues.
–Up News Info/AP
6:42 AM / March 30, 2020
U.K. health service asks furloughed airline cabin crew to help in makeshift hospitals
Britain,amp;#39;s health service is asking airline cabin crew who have been furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic to go to work in temporary new hospitals being built to treat COVID-19 patients. The National Health Service says easyJet and Virgin Atlantic are writing to thousands of staff — especially those with first aid training — asking them to work at hospitals being built inside convention centers in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
It said those who sign up will perform support roles under the supervision of doctors and nurses. Under the U.K. government,amp;#39;s coronavirus financial rescue plan, most salaried workers on furlough, across all sectors, will be given up to 80% of their usual pay for a three month period.
EasyJet announced Monday it was grounding all of its 344 planes amid a collapse in demand due to the COVID-19 crisis. It said there was "no certainty of the date for restarting commercial flights." Virgin Atlantic has cancelled most of its flights and has urged the British government to help keep struggling airlines aloft.
– Up News Info/AP
6:28 AM / March 30, 2020
Co-writer of "I Love Rock and Roll,quot; dies of coronavirus complications
Alan Merrill — who co-wrote the song "I Love Rock and Roll,quot; that became a signature hit for fellow rocker Joan Jett — died Sunday in New York of complications from the coronavirus, his daughter said. Tenía 69 años.
Laura Merrill said on her Facebook account that he died in the morning.
"I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn,amp;#39;t be a ticker on the right hand side of the CNN/Fox news screen," she wrote. "By the time I got in the doors to my apartment I received the news that he was gone."
Merrill said her father was in good spirits recently. "He played down the 'cold,amp;#39; he thought he had," she said. "I,amp;#39;ve made a million jokes about the 'Rona,amp;#39; and how it,amp;#39;ll "getcha,quot;… boy do I feel stupid."
–Up News Info/AP
6:07 AM / March 30, 2020
Governor lauds FDA for approving wide use of Ohio firm,amp;#39;s face mask sterilization system
Ohio,amp;#39;s governor said Sunday that federal regulators had cleared the way for wide use of a Columbus-based company,amp;#39;s services to sterilize the vital N95 masks that are in short supply around the country.
Battelle, a private research lab, says its process, which involves the use of hydrogen peroxide under pressure, can refurbish a single mask up to 20 times before the mask has to be discarded.
Governor Mike DeWine thanked the Food and Drug Administration and President Trump for hurriedly granting the company approval "to sterilize masks without a daily limit," saying the move "will save lives!"
DeWine had called it reckless that Battelle was only authorized by the FDA to sterilize 10,000 per day until Sunday. The company has said it can handle up to 80,000 masks per day and that it is working to set up sterilization systems in other parts of the country.
–Up News Info/AP
5:31 AM / March 30, 2020
Instacart workers set to go on strike over coronavirus concerns
A possible strike by Instacart workers highlights the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the grocery delivery business, where workers are worried about their safety as they try to meet a surge in demand for online groceries.
A group called the Gig Workers Collective is calling for a nationwide walk-out Monday. They,amp;#39;ve been asking Instacart to provide workers with hazard pay and protective gear, among other demands. Instacart said Sunday it would soon provide workers with a new hand sanitizer upon request and outlined changes to its tip system. The group said the measures were too little too late.
While some workers say they intend to join the strike for at least a day — or have stopped filling orders already for fear of getting the virus — other, newer workers are content to have a paying job at a time of mass layoffs in other industries.
The San Francisco-based delivery app is trying to hire 300,000 more workers — more than doubling its workforce — to fulfill orders it says have surged by 150% year-over year in the past weeks.
– Associated Press
5:14 AM / March 30, 2020
Twitter removes tweets by Brazilian president questioning virus quarantines
Two tweets by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in which he questioned quarantine measures aimed at containing the novel coronavirus were removed Sunday, on the grounds that they violated the social network,amp;#39;s rules.
The far-right leader had posted several videos in which he flouted his government,amp;#39;s social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters on the streets of Brasilia and urging them to keep the economy going.
Two of the posts were removed and replaced with a notice explaining why they had been taken down.
–AFP
5:13 AM / March 30, 2020
U.S. counties with no coronavirus cases largely rural, and poor
As the coronavirus breaks out in the United States, primarily in large urban areas, more than a third of the counties in the United States. USA They haven't yet reported a single positive result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of 3,142 counties nationwide.
Of the counties without positive tests, 85% are in rural areas, from predominantly white communities in the Appalachians and Great Plains to most Hispanic and Native American stretches of the southwestern United States, which generally have less daily contact between people who can help transmit the virus. .
At the same time, counties with zero positive tests for COVID-19 have a higher average age and a higher proportion of people older than 60 years, the most vulnerable to the serious effects of the virus, and much less intensive care beds if they get sick. Average household income is also lower, potentially limiting health care options.
– Associated Press
5:10 AM / March 30, 2020
Oklahoma governor orders anyone traveling from 6 states to self quarantine
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Sunday issued an executive order requiring anyone traveling to the state from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana or Washington state to self quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
The order comes one day after the CDC issued a travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott issued a similar order Sunday, requiring anyone driving to Texas from Louisiana or flying to Texas from Miami, Detroit, Chicago, California or Washington state. Abbott had already ordered those traveling to Texas from New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut to self-quarantine for 14 days beginning March 26.
5:09 AM / March 30, 2020
Already struggling farmers hit hard by coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has deeply affected America,amp;#39;s farmers, who were already facing financial hardships, worsened by a trade war and labor shortages.
In the heart of Dallas, Bonton Farms planted roots in an often-forgotten neighborhood that,amp;#39;s long been a food desert with no grocery store nearby. Daron Babcock started the small urban farm and 40-acre extension to solve a health crisis in the region.
"We have over double the rate of cancer, double the rate of stroke, double the rate of heart disease, double the rate of diabetes and double the rate of childhood obesity than the county we,amp;#39;re in," he explained.
The farm provides fresh fruits and vegetables for the community and restaurants across north Texas. However, their two years of successful growth has become stunted by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
"Just day one, when they announced they were gonna quarantine, business dropped 90%," Babcock told Up News Info News.
Read more here.
%MINIFYHTML46de3841d2396b826da0af2fff4b98a717%%MINIFYHTML46de3841d2396b826da0af2fff4b98a718%