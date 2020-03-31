Coronavirus turns the United States 2020 election into a virtual one | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML9b1571eeaf58592277e9bf13d0207aa711% %MINIFYHTML9b1571eeaf58592277e9bf13d0207aa712%

Broadcasting from the basement of his Delaware home, former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden hopes to transform his campaign, which, like much of public and professional life in the United States, has been affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

In an effort to regain some visibility and boost his campaign to the virtual world, Democratic favorite Biden launched a new podcast on Monday, "Here's the deal."

"Why am I doing this?" Biden said at the beginning of the first episode. "Well, first, so that we can continue talking to each other. We can no longer hold demonstrations, but we are not meeting in large public spaces. We are living in a new normal."

The podcast episode, the first of what the campaign said will be a series of discussions on pressing issues, addressed Biden's vision for how to deal with the pandemic, including building more field hospitals, producing more ventilators and equipment. Protective physicians, increasing social security benefits, forgiving some student loan debts and expanding family and medical leave during the crisis.

The move, observers say, highlights Biden's campaign efforts to regain relevance as coronavirus developments have overshadowed public interest in the 2020 presidential campaigns. It is challenging for campaigns of all kinds, from locals to nationals, as they strive to rethink their strategies and craft new playbooks for an electoral cycle like no other in the history of the United States.

At least 14 Democratic primaries have been delayed due to the pandemic, essentially freezing the process of nominating a candidate to take over President Donald Trump in the November election. Demonstrations, town hall meetings and public events have also been canceled.

Democratic candidates for the presidency of the United States, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, hit each other's elbows instead of a handshake as they greet others before the 11th Democratic Candidate Debate in the study begins. CNN without an audience due to the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, USA. USA (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

Simon Rosenberg, a Washington, DC-based Democratic strategist, said the process of choosing a Democratic candidate has completely changed.

"The expectation is that we will have to invent a whole new type of policy around not being able to knock on doors, going to demonstrations and coffee shops," Rosenberg told Al Jazeera.

"Biden is doing what he has to do, but there is a limit to what he can do right now," he said. "It will have to reaffirm itself in the national psyche."

Senator Bernie Sanders, who also is running for the Democratic nomination but is following Biden, has said he has no plans to leave him any time soon. With its strong following among young voters, Sanders has also adapted, drawing on live Facebook speeches and events, virtual round tables, and town halls.

The new coronavirus also represents an unprecedented challenge in the election year for the Trump campaign, which, in the past, relied on large, boisterous demonstrations to generate more support. Her campaign has also changed online in recent weeks, hosting dozens of virtual events, posting weekly podcasts, and drawing millions of viewers to her YouTube channel.

Trump enjoys multiple advantages over his opponents in this brave new world. In addition to the massive audiences for his daily White House coronavirus briefings, he has more than 75 million followers on Twitter, a platform he uses at all hours of the day to promote his ideas and belittle his critics.

Reporters sitting at a distance from each other listening to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, as he addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing at the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, USA. USA

On the sidelines

On Saturday, the New York governor announced a delay in that state's presidential primaries, which will be held from April 28 to June 23. Other states have postponed the election dates until June 2 and expanded the vote by mail, citing the difficulty of holding elections during the outbreak.

Observers note that for July, when the Democratic Party is due to hold its convention, and for Election Day on November 3, the United States may still need to maintain social distancing and other preventive measures.

Kyle Kondik, an election analyst at the University of Virginia Policy Center, said delays in voting on the primary calendar will not necessarily benefit the Sanders campaign, which remains unlikely to catch up with Biden and rack up the amount. of necessary delegates. But the path ahead for Biden remains a challenge.

United States President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, USA. USA (Al Drago / Reuters)

"Biden is the most likely person to become the Democratic candidate," Kondik told Al Jazeera. "The president will finally have a lot more platform in this process than his rivals."

"The Biden campaign is looking for ways to increase the visibility of its candidate, it is difficult when he is trapped in his own home and is not involved in the response," says Kondik. "He's on the sidelines."

Meanwhile, Biden, in his 20-minute episode recorded last Tuesday, added his voice to the chorus of accusations that the Trump administration downplayed the threat of the crisis, delayed the response and rocked public confidence.

"I am recording this podcast to connect with all of you instead of traveling across the country as I have been doing for most of the past year," he said. "And we are not organizing any big events. In fact, we are not really organizing any events or demonstrations, as we have been, I'm staying home."