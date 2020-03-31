Coronavirus study says patients can be contagious for days after symptoms subside – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLc78b92b5eab0ab922f5c92772c1e17bc11% %MINIFYHTMLc78b92b5eab0ab922f5c92772c1e17bc12%

A new study looking at contagion from hospitalized patients with coronavirus says they can be infectious even after symptoms disappear.

The limited study advises the isolation of patients believed to have been cured with COVID-19.

The results could be especially helpful for milder cases of COVID-19 that are treated at home, or for those patients who don't even get tested for the new coronavirus but suspect infection.

With each day that passes during the new coronavirus pandemic, we discover more details about this invisible but powerful enemy that has conquered the world. As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 800,000 COVID-19 cases internationally, and almost 40,000 victims. Extreme measures of social distancing combined with proper hygiene practices can help flatten the curve, but we also need to learn how to treat and cure COVID-19 as quickly as possible. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the better the prognosis, especially for patients at risk. But a new study says hospitals should not rush to discharge COVID-19 patients as quickly as possible, as some of them could be contagious even after symptoms subside.

Patients are sent home after two consecutive negative tests, making the discharge process more complicated than just evaluating symptoms. But the findings are relevant to determining an appropriate course of treatment, especially for milder cases that end up being treated at home. In addition, similar studies could be used to determine guidelines for people who think they have had the disease while at home in isolation, but have not been analyzed. Asymptomatic patients do not qualify for the test in many countries, as there is a global shortage of kits.

Scientists at the PLA General Hospital Treatment Center in Beijing and Yale University School of Medicine found that half of the patients they observed showed traces of the virus up to 8 days after symptoms disappeared. Symptoms included fever, cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. All were mild cases, and only one of them required mechanical ventilation.

"The most significant finding of our study is that half of the patients continued to clear the virus even after resolution of their symptoms," said Dr. Yale Lokesh Sharma Sci-News. "More serious infections can have even longer elimination times."

The study says that the incubation period was 5 days for 15 of the 16 patients, and the average duration of symptoms was 8 days. But the patients tested positive for COVID-19 for up to 8 days after the symptoms disappeared.

The patients were evaluated every other day, as the scientists sought to determine how long the virus remains in the system after symptoms disappear. Patients were discharged after negative twice.

"If you had mild respiratory symptoms from COVID-19 and stayed home to avoid infecting people, extend your quarantine for another two weeks after recovery to make sure it does not infect other people," said Professor Lixin Xie of the PLA General Hospital. said.

Researchers have a clear message for health professionals. "COVID-19 patients can be infectious even after symptomatic recovery, so treat asymptomatic / recently recovered patients as carefully as symptomatic patients," they said. Scientists say theirs is a limited study and more research is needed to determine precisely how contagious a patient really is after symptoms disappear. Furthermore, it is unclear at this time whether this type of study could explain why some patients return positive after being declared cured.

Even so, the PLA General Hospital study complements a similar work that analyzes the contagiousness of asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. At least a couple of separate studies also showed that asymptomatic patients can be as contagious as symptomatic ones.

