Coronavirus, Stay-at-Home, Zoom: Your Tuesday Briefing

We are covering the expansion orders to stay home in the US USA and a privacy investigation involving Focus, the video conferencing application. the nightly comedy shows He came back on Monday, at least for one night, so our summary too.
More Americans are told to stay home
About three out of every four people in the US USA They are or will soon be instructed to stay indoors, as states and towns attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus before hospitals are overwhelmed.
After claiming that shutting down the economy could be more damaging than the virus itself, Trump said Monday that the restrictions "may even tighten up a bit." He also emphasized the starkest projections he was given by public health officials, noting that more than two million Americans could have died in the absence of any measure to contain the virus.
The details: A survey published by the Pew Research Center showed that about nine in 10 Americans believed that the current restrictions were necessary.
Quotable: "There is an acknowledgment that there is no way to 'get back to normal' if the virus remains a threat," said Kristen Soltis Anderson, a Republican pollster.
They came to cry, then they got sick
A funeral in Albany, Georgia on February 29 will be recorded as what epidemiologists call a "super-extended event," in which a small number of people spread a large number of infections.
Coronavirus-related diseases. Since then they have traversed Albany. Dougherty County, with a population of 90,000, has recorded 24 deaths, far more than any other county in Georgia.
Another angle: We talked to nursing home workers about their fear of contracting and spreading the virus. "Who else will take care of them?" one asked. Watch our video.
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
A story of survival
Naomi Replansky, top right, was born in 1918, the year the flu killed tens of millions of people worldwide. She and her wife Eva Kollisch, 95, experienced anti-Semitism at an early age and lived through the horrors of the early 20th century, including depression and the Holocaust.
Now protected in their Upper West Side apartment, they offer A welcome prospect after a lifetime of resilience.
"The confinement doesn't bother me," said Naomi. "My shaky frame can handle more confinement."
This is what is happening the most.
Emission reversal rules: The Trump administration is expected to announce its final rule today to relax Obama-era auto fuel efficiency standards, virtually undoing the government's greatest effort to combat climate change.
Digital mismatch: Democrats are trying to regain an advantage online as the coronavirus threat pushes the 2020 campaign online.
Snapshot: Above, a vendor in Mexico City who is the only wage earner in his family. Workers in the informal economy of Latin America, which is beyond government supervision and without labor protection, they are among the most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.
Night comedy: The hosts rebroadcast their shows from home, where most of them dressed up. Stephen Colbert wore his usual outfit: "I don't have a physique that lends itself to casual wear."
What we are reading: This essay by Samantha Irby on adult friendship in The Cut. "It is highly unlikely that an essay on making new friends is so charming right now, but that's just a testament to how incredibly brilliant Sam is," says Jenna Wortham, culture writer for The Times Magazine.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Melissa clark A simplified version of the Middle Eastern classic, easy mujadara features lentils and rice with fried golden onions. This recipe is from our pantry kitchen series.
Listens: Some are using their time at home to debate the best widths in N.F.L. history, or to address the relative merits of fast food fries. Our classical music critics have taken it upon themselves to classify recordings of Beethoven's symphonies. (Also with headphones: there's something awe-inspiring about the Modern Love podcast.)
Watch: Aren't you ready to commit to a multi-season series? It is a nervous moment. Are here the best wonders of a season that you can convey in one day if you take homework seriously. And Kyle Turner will introduce you to the dreamy and mystical animation of filmmaker Jodie Mack. Short film, big smiles.
And now for the backstory on …
Chasing a dream in Afghanistan
As a peace deal develops between the United States and the Taliban, bringing an uncertain future for Afghan girls and women, Fatima Faizi, a correspondent based in Kabul, wrote to the Times Insider about how her recent visit to a girls' school progressive triggered a flashback of his childhood.
When Ms. Faizi was 6 years old, she went with her grandmother for an hour's walk to her new school.
"There were 70 students in a narrow room," he wrote. "It was shocking. Some students were 15 years old or even older. He seemed to be the youngest there.
"At first, everyone thought I was slow, because I was so shy that I wasn't participating in class activities. But I was actually ahead of others my age: I started in second grade, not first, because I could already read the alphabet.
"When the Taliban were in power, girls were not allowed to go to school. I was lucky to study at home with my mother. "
Ms. Faizi's high school was in a tent. High school meant a better building, but also new difficulties.
He missed a semester after getting sick, and then stayed home to help his father recover from severe burns from a gas station accident. Still, he graduated from high school and continued his dream of becoming a journalist. He joined The Times' Kabul office in 2017.
"Since 2017, I have covered the Afghanistan war, an American-initiated war that has changed my life," he said. “When there were Taliban in the country, my life was turned upside down. I was not Fatima Faizi; I was meant to be just someone's wife, cleaning, cooking, raising children and never having a chance to dream. "
"Now the peace process is unfolding," he said. "An uncertain future awaits me."
