Coronavirus pandemic changes men's grooming routines: expert predicts long hair and beards will be back in vogue in summer – Up News Info

– You are late for a haircut, but you just realized that your local barber shop is one of many companies closed to stop the spread of COVID-19. You're not alone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not appear to have published a specific guide on how to cut your hair or nails. But the CDC has advised people to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people and to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

"The main way to reduce the potential route of exposure and transmission is through social distancing," Mitchel Rosen, an associate professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, told Insider. "Obviously, someone who does your hair or nails is right on top of you."

But there are things you can do to maintain your grooming habits, says male image consultant and male style expert Aaron Marino, who launched Alpha M., a male image consulting firm, in 2006.

Marino spoke to Up News Info Local on Monday:

Up News Info Local: How do you foresee men's grooming habits changing while Americans are trapped at home?

Aaron Marino: I anticipate that grooming habits will change for many men who are trapped in their home in different ways. Boys will try and maintain their normal grooming routine as much as possible during this time, as the routine is something that helps boys feel normal. As a result, you will see that more men than ever will try to get their hair cut or that their wife, girlfriend, boyfriend or partner will see what they can do :).

Up News Info: Beards have already enjoyed a rebirth, but do you expect it to be even more prominent than it was?

A.M: Beards will become even more popular! I feel like you'll also see a lot of men who worked jobs or careers who were required to shave … take the opportunity to let their facial hair follicle go crazy and hug a beard and take lots of photos until they have to. . shave and go back to work (it will be a sad day).

Up News Info: Will more men with long hair come out in the summer?

A.M: Yes! As I said in question n. # 1, many men will try to manage their hair situation themselves … but there will be a large percentage of the population that is just not as comfortable or willing to bet and instead will just let their locks flow with loose lust!

Up News Info: Many men usually spend a month or two between breaks. How should men cut or cut their hair for an indefinite period of time?

A.M: The best idea is to start keeping it trimmed as soon as possible. The reason is that while her hair is still short and her haircut is shaped, it is much easier to get a little off every week or every two weeks (almost using her current cut as a template). The problem will arise when men let it grow for weeks or a month and then try to cut their hair with no idea of ​​the current length or shape.

Up News Info: What are some of the most common calls or questions you are receiving right now?

A.M: The most common question revolves around the possibility of using a beard care tool as a suitable alternative to the right hair clippers. Whenever you go slow and have multiple attachments, I tell you to do so. Remember, it's just hair … and it WILL grow again!